Hundreds of pumpkins will be on hand for the City of Walker’s annual Pumpkin Patch, which will officially open on Monday, Sept. 26.
Held in conjunction with the city’s upcoming Fall Festival, the pumpkin patch will open at 3 p.m.
Located at Sidney Hutchinson Park, the patch will feature more than 1,800 pumpkins in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. People will be able to purchase pumpkins, with proceeds going toward the Challengers Program, an adaptive recreational sports league.
Hours of operation for the pumpkin patch will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.
The opening of the pumpkin patch signals the unofficial start of the City of Walker’s Fall Festival, which will be held Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The four-day event will include carnival rides, food trucks, pumpkin patch, benefit car show, farmer’s market, and live music.
