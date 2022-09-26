City of Walker pumpkin patch

The City of Walker officially opened its first-ever pumpkin patch on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The pumpkin patch is located at Sidney Hutchinson Park, and all proceeds from the pumpkin patch will benefit the Challengers Program, an adaptive recreational sport league. The pumpkin patch will be open until Nov. 12, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Hundreds of pumpkins will be on hand for the City of Walker’s annual Pumpkin Patch, which will officially open on Monday, Sept. 26.

Held in conjunction with the city’s upcoming Fall Festival, the pumpkin patch will open at 3 p.m.

