A popular fundraiser made its long-awaited return.
And it was bigger than ever.
Hundreds of car lovers and visitors filled up the grounds of the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center for the school’s Seventh Annual Car Show Fundraiser on Saturday, March 19.
This marked the school’s first car show since 2019. The school was unable to host the event the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s car show featured a record-number of vehicle entries, including muscle cars, corvettes, motorcycles, modified trucks, and antiques.
Along with viewing the pristine vehicles, visitors were able to enjoy music, a bounce house, and $5 jambalaya plate lunches donated by O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Visitors were also allowed to tour the Livingston Parish Public Schools STEAM Express, a retrofitted school bus that is equipped with dry erase topped work-spaces, computers, iPads, and a host of STEAM activities.
The car show is the only annual fundraiser for the Literacy and Technology Center, which allows juniors and seniors of the nine area high schools to earn college credits and national certifications.
Most of the funds benefit the Automotive Service Tech (AST) program that educates students interested in a career in the automotive service industry.
For more information, visit www.lpltc.org or go to the “Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center” page on Facebook.
Winners of the 2022 LPLTC Car Show
Best in Show
Donald Briggs - 1939 Lincoln Zephyr￼
Best Engine
Gene Svelzle - 1955 Plymouth 2DR Savoy￼
Best Paint Job
Donald Briggs - 1939 Lincoln Zephyr
Antique (50+ years)
First place: Donald Briggs - 1939 Lincoln Zephyr
Second place: Butch and Judy Baham - 1948 Chevy 3100 Truck
Classic
First place: Gene Svelzle - 1955 Plymouth 2DR Savoy
Second place: Don Campbell - 1962 Ford Ranchero
Hot Rod
First place: Cameron Texada - 1946 Plymouth Bissyess Coup
Second place: Benjamin McChristian- 1963 Ford Falcon
Truck OEM
First place: Shannon Reed Dawson McMorris - 1964 Chevy C10￼
Second place: Rickie Logsdon - 1971 Chevy C10 PK￼
Mod Truck
First place: Nolan Guedry - 1948 Chevy 3100 5 window￼
Second place: David Mayeur - 1971 Chevy K5 Blazer￼
Muscle Car
First place: Urban Fontenot 1966 Pontiac GTO￼
Second place: Kurt Schroeck 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396￼
Race Car
First place: Kevin Uli- 1986 Chevy Camaro
Second place: Adam Keen- 1981 Chevy Malibu￼
Rat Rod
First place: Eka Graham- 1952 Ford PU
Second place: Shannon Meaux- 1955 Ford F100
Import
First place: Wayne Whited 1966 VW Beetle
Second place: Tanner Frazier 2008 Nissan 350z
Jeep
First place: Jeanne Bravata 1974 Ford Bronco￼
Second place: Joseph Blanchard 1951 Jeep truck Willy5
Open Class
First place: Barney Huggins 1983 Chevy C10 SWB
Second place: Bill spear 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray￼
Motorcycles
First place: Keaton Ellis- 1956 Symplex Servicycle
