DENHAM SPRINGS – Robotics demonstrations, hands-on activities, a virtual reality experience and much more were available to visitors of the Livingston Parish Public Schools STEAM Expo on Saturday, March 12.
The all-day event invited people of all ages to take part in all things science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, all of which are growing in popularity in the school system. There were engaging displays and activities to increase awareness and interest in the various STEAM academic fields and careers.
The expo was held at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center, a state-of-the-art learning environment that is industry-designed and student-driven. The center buzzed with activity as hundreds of visitors strolled through campus to check out the various activities, booths, and games.
First held in 2020, this marked the second STEAM Expo sponsored by the Livingston Parish school system. There was no event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Michael Simmons, director of the DSHS STEM and Robotics Center, said the campus waited “two long years” to bring back the popular event, which was free and open to the community.
It was back and bigger than ever last weekend, as noted by Superintendent Joe Murphy, who toured the plethora of booths alongside other visitors.
“This is a great turnout,” Murphy said.
The expo highlighted the growing implementation of STEM learning throughout the parish at all grade levels. At the start of this school year, the district partnered with LSU to integrate STEM learning at the middle and elementary school levels.
The addition of STEM activities goes with the district’s focus on career and technical training. Last year, the district ranked No. 1 in the state in dedicated career development funds with $1.317 million. That same year, students earned more than 11,500 credit hours of career and technical education.
“By integrating STEM into the curriculum at all levels, our students are allowed more opportunities to think logically, critically and innovatively by learning how to develop solutions for problems,” Murphy said in a statement before the event.
STEM offerings were on full display during the expo, and there were many programs for people to engage in. People toured a building in 3D using virtual reality; they created their own sound bites in a sound booth; they tested out games in two mobile STEAM units; they moved their hands through an augmented reality sandbox; and they crashed remote-controlled robots into one another.
A crowd favorite was the “Fire in the Wire” demonstration from DEMCO, in which electricians showed the danger of high voltage. People also got an up-close glimpse at some of the offerings at the STEM and Robotics Center, which focuses on robotics, digital media, computation, and engineering.
The program featured several local entities and organizations, including the Livingston Parish Library, DEMCO, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Denham Springs Fire Department, Domain Architecture, Northshore Technical Community College, and Southeastern Louisiana University, among others.
Several Livingston Parish schools also displayed their own booths, including Southside Elementary, Juban Parc Elementary, Gray’s Creek Elementary, and Eastside Elementary. Denham Springs High students also assisted throughout the all-day event.
