SPRINGFIELD -- Bags of fruit hung above the dancers as they twirled in pairs below.
Dressed in garments of red, white, and green, the dancers performed a series a synchronized moves and spins before finishing the routine moving hand-in-hand in a large circle. Outside the circle, people held their smartphones up high to record the performers in action.
But once the music died down, chaos ensued.
Adults and teenagers hopped as high as they could to grab the bagged grapes, apples, oranges, lemons, and other fruit that dangled from the ceiling. Some of the younger children, unable to reach that high, received a lift from the older folks nearby, continuing a tradition that started generations ago in another part of the world.
People from the local Hungarian community continued their centuries-old tradition when they gathered for the 2019 Hungarian Harvest Dance Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The festive gathering was held in the American Legion Hall in Springfield, where dozens came to celebrate the 123rd anniversary of the first Hungarian settlers arriving in the area.
Adam Mocsary, Julius Bruskay, and Theodore Zboray are credited as founders of the Hungarian Settlement in Albany, arriving in south Louisiana after finding work at the booming Brackenridge Lumber Company. Moscary would later purchase a 20-acre plot of land in present-day Albany, and the three began advertising the growing community in Hungarian-language newspapers across the country.
Other Hungarians would eventually join the three founders in what would grow to be the largest rural Hungarian settlement in the country.
And every October, the founders’ descendants set out to keep the memory of their ancestors alive, along with traditions from “the old country.”
Sponsored by the Árpádhon Hungarian Settlement Cultural Association (AHSCA), the Harvest Dance featured the Hungarian national anthem and folk songs, the traditional Harvest Dance, a wine auction, and tasty Hungarian dishes. All proceeds are going toward the continuance of the Hungarian culture of the community.
Dancers were garbed in white outfits trimmed with red, white and green, the Hungarian colors. The outfit is reminiscent of what a Hungarian peasant or cowboy would’ve worn, particularly the flared sleeves and pantaloons.
The Hungarian Harvest Dance dates back to at least 1921 in Albany but to the 15th century in Hungary, where the celebration was held in anticipation of the grape harvest. During those early harvest dances, women would hide trinkets inside fruit that would later be “stolen” by young men looking for courtship.
The Harvest Dance was held less than a week after the two-year anniversary of the opening of the Hungarian Settlement Museum, a 3,000-square-foot building filled with various items, documents, artifacts and other Hungarian treasures donated by more than 118 people from Louisiana and beyond.
The 112-year-old building — which was originally used as a schoolhouse and later a nursing home before becoming a museum — was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and the second Saturday of each month. Tours of the museum can also be arranged.
Admission for the museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, is $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for children 17-8, and free for children younger than 7. For more information, call (225) 294-5732 or visit www.hungarianmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.