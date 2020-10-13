The Hungarian Settlement Museum, dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, is offering half-price admission in the second half of October to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.
Located at 27455 LA Hwy. 43, the museum will offer half-price admission on Oct. 20, Oct. 23-24, and Oct. 27. Docents will be giving museum tours throughout each day, with hours of operation running from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Half-price admission for the museum is $4 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and veterans, $2 for children 18-8, and free for children younger than 7.
Due to reopening guidelines from the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will be required to wear masks, maintain social distance, and have fever checks before entering.
Sponsored by the Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, the special discount invites people to learn about a revolution that took place more than six decades ago, one in which Hungarians rallied against poverty, Russian control, religious persecution, and the Communist party.
The main phase of the revolution lasted from Oct. 23 - Nov. 4, 1956, with some 4,000 Hungarians dying in the conflict. Decades later, Hungarian leaders later declared Oct. 23 a national holiday in celebration of those who rose against tyranny.
Along with displays of other aspects of Hungarian culture, the Hungarian Settlement Museum has pieces dedicated to the 1956 revolution for people to view and discuss.
In addition, people can purchase copies of the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook,” which consists of 283 pages, 675 recipes, and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout, and other museum merchandise.
The museum, located in the restored Hungarian Settlement school, reopened to the public in August following a five-month closure from the COVID-19 public health emergency. The museum gives visitors a chance to explore Hungarian culture and history as well as the strawberry and lumber industries that first lured Hungarians to the area.
The local tourist attraction resulted from the creation of Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which set out to restore the old Hungarian School into a museum.
In 2000, the society and the Livingston Parish School Board agreed to a 50-year lease renewable for successive half-century terms upon mutual consent of both parties. The lease allowed the society to establish a site for preservation of artifacts, documents, photographs, immigration papers, newspapers, and oral histories of Hungarian settlers.
The society utilized a variety of state grants, donations and fundraisers to begin the project, which required a complete renovation of the gutted-out building that was first built in 1906 but left vacant for 23 years before the museum process began.
The 3,000-square-foot museum was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September 2017, marking the museum’s completion and official opening to the public.
It is on the National Register of Historic Places and contains various items, documents, artifacts and other Hungarian treasures donated by more than 100 people from Louisiana and beyond. The museum now provides a site for research, cultural events, Hungarian language classes, exhibit and educational programs for children and adults.
For more information call (225) 294-5732 or (225) 610-7474. Additional information can be found by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com.
