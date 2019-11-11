DENHAM SPRINGS -- Juban Parc Elementary students wore paper-made red, white, and blue hats, waved small American flags, and sang a slew of patriotic tunes to show their appreciation to all who have served this country during the school’s annual Veterans Day program on Friday, Nov. 8.
On a chilly afternoon, students bundled up in sweaters and celebrated all of the school’s current and former members of the U.S. armed forces. A crowd of spectators watched from their seats, recording the action with their smartphones while students in grades 1-5 performed a series of songs and dances that gave thanks to all veterans present and abroad.
JPE Principal Lauren Kennedy started the program by welcoming the guests, especially the veterans who were in attendance. Kennedy then talked about her sister, a tech sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, and said, “We are proud of her all the time, but especially when she puts that uniform on.”
“We know what a sacrifice it is for them and the families that love them,” Kennedy said. “Saying thank you will never be enough because it sounds so small, but it is with very sincere appreciation that we honor you today.”
The program started with the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and a powerful singing of the national anthem by Wendy Gill. From there, different grade levels broke into groups and sang “Thank You Soldiers,” “Grand Ole Flag,” and “Thank You Military.”
A handful of students — Addison Crain, Abigail Graves, Sean Cole Keyes, Emery Mefford, Roselyn Otero-Gray, and Adeline Wolfe — then shared essays they wrote describing what Veterans Day means to them. They also thanked the veterans in their lives.
Keyes said he honors veterans, “by saying the pledge and praying for them,” while Mefford said, “we should thank [veterans] for keeping our country safe.” Graves and Crain both explained the origins of Veterans Day, while Wolfe said, “we should appreciate vets for what they do for us.”
Otero-Gray drew a few tears from the crowd when she said she “missed and loved” her mother, a U.S. Army servicewoman who “left her family to go to Afghanistan.”
“Veterans Day is important because I am proud of her,” Otero-Gray said.
The program concluded with students singing a military medley that recognized the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Marines. During the song, students waved handmade flags symbolizing the different branches above their heads while veterans stood up when their particular military branch was called.
Following the program, students led their veterans to the school’s gym for a reception.
