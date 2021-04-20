DENHAM SPRINGS -- The nurse’s eyes brightened when Pat Scivicque walked into the doctor’s office, clutching the handmade salad bowl she wanted for her kitchen.
Her eyes soured, however, when Scivicque told her the price.
“She said, ‘Mr. Pat, how much do you want for that?’” Scivicque recalled one day in his Denham Springs shop. “And I said, ‘I guess about 75 will do.’”
A sly grin flashed Scivicque’s face as he told the rest of the story.
“She said, ‘Oh lord, I can’t afford that,’” he recalled, stifling a laugh. “Then I said, ‘Well, 75 cents is about as low as I can go.’”
Of course, Scivicque didn’t take a dime — for that salad bowl or nearly anything else he’s made for hundreds of people in the Denham Springs community over the years.
Scivicque, a 92-year-old retired politician and lifelong resident of the city, is known around the community for the beautiful woodwork he crafts in his shop, but he’s beloved for his desire to give it away free of charge.
His free labor picked up even more steam at the start of 2021, when he started a project to give away as many pieces as he could build. In 10 weeks, he gave away 118 bowls, 63 spatulas, 15 chopping boards, nine charcuterie boards, nine turntables, five cheese boards, an egg tray, and a boat paddle.
A wall in his shop is filled with photographs he’s taken with all the people who received a handmade piece over the last several weeks. It’s hard to tell who’s happier — the person receiving the gift or the man giving it away.
“It gives me pleasure just to do this,” Scivicque said. “I love being in the shop, and just giving this stuff away and seeing their face when I give it to them, that’s my pay. People come in here wanting to pay me, but I never let them.”
Scivicque said he’s “always been interested” in woodwork but didn’t really dive into it until the 1990s. He remembers buying a lathe and an arm saw, and with his new tools he started making bowls.
“I did it on my own,” he said. “I never looked at anybody else’s or anyone else make one.”
Once he nailed down how to make bowls, Scivicque tried his hand at making furniture. And from there, his fascination — not to mention skills — only grew.
Among other pieces, he’s made entertainment centers, cups and saucers, beds, desks, dollhouses, and tables, filling his and family members’ homes with one-of-a-kind items. Pictures of Scivicque’s work are compiled in a photo album he looked through in his shop one afternoon in March.
“I’ve built a lot over the years,” he said, scanning the photos.
Though he’s built pieces for many, each one first had to get the seal of approval from his late wife, Janice.
“If she didn’t approve it, she told him what needed to be done,” Scivicque’s daughter Lyn said with a laugh. “Every first item he made, no matter what, mama always got the first one. Then the rest of us would get something.”
For one of his grandchildren, Scivicque built a life-like dollhouse “that still has electricity in it” despite being close to 40 years old.
“It’s still got the little porch fans and lights inside,” he said.
As time went on, Scivicque said friend and others in the community asked him to make “all kinds of things.” One friend asked him to build a gun cabinet, while another asked him to build chests for a deer stand. He recalled a friend asking him to repair a bed. Then there was the time someone asked him to fix a dresser.
As his skills continued to improve, word of mouth continued to spread, which led to more requests. And in nearly every instance, Scivicque gave the same answer — yes — for the same price — nothing.
“He’s never sold anything,” Lyn said. “He won’t sell anything.”
Well, Scivicque did sell a few rocking chairs “back in the day,” which remain the only items he’s ever sold.
“People I didn’t even know wanted some rocking chairs,” he recalled. “So I ended up building 23 rocking chairs, and then I got tired of building rocking chairs. It got monotonous. And I didn’t get any joy from selling them. I get joy from this, from giving the stuff away.”
Scivicque has given away plenty, and his work is inside homes across Livingston Parish and beyond. All of his work includes his name and the date it was made etched somewhere on the piece.
In one instance, Scivicque gave wooden spatulas to elected parish officials, including the sheriff, the clerk of court, the assessor, parish council members, and three clerks.
Another time, he made a church podium for his cousin, who was a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. The podium was made of oak, with some of the wood taken from a tree that fell during Hurricane Katrina.
There was also the insurance worker who came to meet Scivicque at his home, only to take a bowl home with her when she left.
“She saw a bowl and said she loved it, and I told her to take it,” he said. “All anybody has to say is, ‘I like it,’ and it’s theirs.”
Though Scivicque doesn’t accept payment, the work isn’t free: Money for his wooden gifts comes out of his own pocket. For one bowl he made using zebra wood, the lumber alone cost $100. The purpleheart and camellia wood he likes to use aren’t cheap, either.
“People don’t realize how much money he spends on the stuff he gives away,” Lyn said.
Scivicque’s work has made its way outside of Louisiana to other parts of the country — and the world. He has a piece inside a museum in China and another inside a woman’s home in London. One of his bowls even made it to Germany.
Scivicque dove even more into his woodwork during the coronavirus pandemic, especially with his giveaway project in which his daughters and son-in-law lended helping hands. They’d spend hours in the shop, crafting one piece after another for people eager to get their hands on one.
Underneath the wall of photographs is a list of everything that has been made for the project, as well as the names of people who have received a gift.
“We would finish 10 bowls, and I would put on Facebook that these people can come get bowls this week,” Lyn said. “In 10 weeks, we’ve had about 200 people come. And every one of them stayed and talked. Some people would bring sweets or cookies or eggs. One person even brought homemade syrup because he wouldn’t take money.”
Scivicque said the project has given him something to do amid a life-changing pandemic. There was one two-day period in which he worked in the shop for close to 16 total hours. Another day, he “pushed it” and made six bowls in one day, much more than the usual two or three a day he has averaged.
“Being in here gives me something to do and keeps me occupied,” he said. “At my age, working in this shop is one of the few things I can still do. I’ll stay in here as long as I can.”
