‘I learned something’ | History comes to life during Antique Village’s annual Pioneer Day

DENHAM SPRINGS -- Though Violet Hankins has been around boats all her life, she was surprised at how much she didn’t know about them when she arrived at Pioneer Day last weekend.
So when a local boat expert dove into an explanation of the different handmade pirogues he had on display, she tried to soak it all in.
On this day, she hoped to learn something new.
“I’ve been around boats and the water all my life, but I don’t know anything about it until just now — isn’t that terrible?” she said. “I never thought about why boats were built differently before, but I’m glad I learned something.”
There were many others who, like Hankins, learned a thing or two they didn’t know before arriving at the 11th Annual Pioneer Day in the Denham Springs Antique Village on Saturday, March 16.
For five hours on a chilly afternoon, people bundled up and set down their smartphones — except of course for the occasional photo — in favor of handmade boats, wood-carved sculptures, chair caning, artwork, quilting, homemade soaps and a host of other items and hobbies that were more prevalent 200 years ago than in today’s fast-paced world.
Elvin Watts, who’s organized the event every year it’s been held, said the purpose of Pioneer Day is to bring history to life — for children and adults alike.
“You don’t really see stuff like chair caning, carving and boat making anymore,” he said. “It’s like stepping into the past.”
Around a dozen vendors had items on display or for sale during Pioneer Day’s third run at Train Station Park. The event used to be held on Mattie Street before it was moved to its current location for greater visibility and space.
In addition to the educational insights and items vendors offered, people also enjoyed jambalaya, kettle corn, bagged goodies, and live music courtesy of the River City Boys from the stage of Train Station Park.
Standing in his customary spot near the pavilion was Jules Lambert, a local expert on building pirogues and other primitive sinker-cypress boats common to south Louisiana. This year, he had four different types of pirogues on display that he was eager to explain to anyone willing to listen.
Finding an attentive audience in Violet and her husband Robert, the first one Lambert discussed was a guide pirogue, which has high sides and is used for hauling cargo. The second one was a bit more narrow and built with more tumblehome, Lambert said, which gives it more free board and prevents fishermen from flipping over when reeling in a catch.
The third pirogue Lambert explained was built specifically for the marshes, practically “flat from tip to tip” and more like a traditional kayak, he said. The fourth one he called “the lumberman’s pirogue,” which was heavier than all the others but also stronger because of the five wooden ribs that were built inside.
“If I’m cutting down a cypress tree in the swamp and it falls on my boat, I’m more likely to get home with this boat (the lumberman’s pirogue) than the others,” Lambert told Violet and Robert.
Making her first appearance at Pioneer Day was Suzann Davis, an artist out of Prairieville who brought several of her acrylic and watercolor paintings. Though she majored in art in college, Davis said she didn’t pick up a paintbrush until two years ago, but that’s been enough time for her to build a stunning collection of paintings featuring Louisiana’s native birds.
Perhaps Davis’ favorite piece was an acrylic painting of a pelican, an egret, and a heron. It was proudly displayed at the front of her tent and even on the business cards she handed out to visitors.
“I call them the three amigos,” she said with a laugh.
Unlike Davis, this wasn’t 13-year-old Aaron Weir’s first rodeo at Pioneer Day, where he was once again selling birdhouses and carpenter bee traps to raise money for church camp. With help from his grandfather, Weir cut the cedar wood and pine wood needed for the handmade items, nailed some of the pieces together, and even threw on fresh coat of paint.
Though he hasn’t yet reached high school, Weir isn’t afraid of putting things together himself, having built other items such as chairs and plant pots for his mother.
“I have fun building things and working with wood,” he said.
Russell Dietrich and John Leroux, members of the Pelican Woodcarvers Guild, would agree with that statement.
Both were on hand for Pioneer Day working on their latest carvings, something they routinely do with other club members on Monday mornings at Parklawn Park in Baton Rouge. Recently, the club has been learning the technique for carving faces, and several members currently have pieces on display at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library in Baton Rouge.
“Carving is an old skill, but we all enjoy it,” Dietrich said. “It’s something that anyone can enjoy it they give it a chance, no matter how old you are.”
