DENHAM SPRINGS -- Students at Eastside Elementary have a new favorite spot on campus.
Teachers, too.
This year, the school unveiled its new “Glass Class,” an innovative learning space that combines flexible seating, glass walls, 21st-century technology, and peer-to-peer learning to take students outside the traditional “four walls” of the classroom.
In the “Glass Class,” students grab their laptops and work together at high-top tables or low desks, on rocking chairs or “lap desks,” or inside home-style cubbies. And if none of those options work, they can grab a seat on the floor, which is completely covered with soft astroturf.
The Glass Class is designed to resemble the outdoors, with yellow walls (representing the sun), blue ceilings (the sky), green turf (grass), and lights shaped like clouds. Natural light filters in through two floor-to-ceiling glass walls, including one that can be raised like a garage door.
ESE Principal Kelly LaBauve, who submitted the proposal for the classroom in early 2019, wasn’t shy about her feelings of the “Glass Class,” which has hundreds of students filter in and out during the first week.
“This is my favorite room in the whole school,” she said. “So many people ask why we did this. Well, I sit in my four walls in my office, and teachers and students sit in their four walls in the classroom, and it gets boring.
“But they come out here, and it’s a change of scenery, and they love it.”
The idea for the “Glass Class” came when LaBauve and others attended an Edspace conference, which offers teachers and administrators new ways of “changing the learning environment for kids,” she said.
Also attending the conference was Superintendent Joe Murphy, who later approached LaBauve about incorporating a new learning space at Eastside.
With much space available in the school’s courtyard, LaBauve and Murphy discussed the possibility of converting some of the space into a “Glass Class,” and the room “just blossomed from there,” she said.
In order to obtain the Glass Class, LaBauve had to write a proposal detailing why she wanted the room as well as a justification on how the teachers would use it with standards-based instruction.
“My whole purpose behind it was two-fold,” she said. “To be more innovative and push us into the 21st century, but also to increase the culture, attitude, motivation of students as well as teachers.”
After submitting her proposal last January, work on the Glass Class was completed two weeks before the last school year ended. However, more work had to be done after a heavy thunderstorm in June brought water into the classroom, forcing the school to replace the turf, baseboards, and some of the sheetrock.
LaBauve credited the maintenance department, singling out John Varnado and Jerry Glascock, for the room’s successful conversion.
“Our maintenance department did a lot of the work out here,” she said. “A lot of work went into this, but they did such a great job.”
All told, LaBauve said Eastside Elementary put $10,000 into the Glass Class’ conversion, not including additional funds from the school district.
Judging by the first week of school, it was money well spent.
By the time school lets out for the weekend, LaBauve said 16 classes will have visited the Glass Class in the first five days.
In order to secure the Glass Class, teachers have to fill out an online form listing their reasoning for needing the class.
However, LaBauve stressed that the Glass Class is not the place for teachers to teach their students. Instead, it’s a place for the students to teach each other.
“When you come in this room, the students are running things,” LaBauve said. “They’re on their own, and the teacher is just facilitating them along the way. We have to empower the kids and let them guide their own learning. You have to step back and let them teach each other.”
On Wednesday, third-graders worked on communication skills and writing sentences, which they did on large wall that also serves as a dry-erase board. On Thursday, fifth-graders plopped on the ground next to first-graders for some buddy reading.
One boy, captured on a video LaBauve posted on the school’s Twitter page, said the Glass Class was “a dream come true.”
“I want to live here,” the student said.
On Friday, fifth-grade teacher Heather White brought more than 70 students to the Glass Class for an escape room assignment focusing on “Digital Citizenship,” which teaches students appropriate internet use.
It was the second time White’s students had visited the Glass Class this week. On Tuesday, they recorded introductory videos that were posted online via the app Flipgrid, which allows students to communicate through video.
“All the kids want to go because it’s new and different,” White said. “It’s not like my room is a bad room, but the Glass Class is more spread out. We’ve got desks and all the things you have in a classroom, just more space. It’s just a much more comfortable experience for them.”
Though the Glass Class has already garnered much attention on campus, White expects it to be even more popular once fall comes.
“When the weather turns cooler and we can pull up the glass door, it’s going to be really nice in here,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.