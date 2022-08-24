Inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship awarded

Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Sam Hyde, Ann Kay Logarbo, Guillory, Director of Development Vanessa Prentice, and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies Assistant Director Keith Finley.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship.

Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is designed to support student research centered in areas of particular interest to Cefalu, who was an avid promoter of agricultural, educational, and business interests in the region.

