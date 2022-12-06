Iota Master Chapter donates to Mighty Moms

To make sure families are gathered around the dinner table at home to talk about their day and eat together, Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International donated all types of food products to Mighty Moms of Denham Springs.
The sorority wanted to help Mighty Moms, a local non-profit organization, in its mission to not only provide nutritional meals by cooking with these donated ingredients, but to also encourage cooking family dinner meals and learning how to stay within their money management means.
Food costs are rising so fast, and the chapter’s goal was to help in Mighty Moms’ mission to create monthly meal kits. These donations will help provide a pathway through difficult times.
Mighty Moms is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to address childhood hunger in Livingston Parish, where one in four children are “food insecure.” The organization is most known for the Full Tummy Project, which provides weekend food bags to children in need.
Recently, Mighty Moms launched a partnership with the Livingston Parish Library called the “Feeding Young Minds” program, which provides monthly meal kits for families to prepare a variety of dishes.
