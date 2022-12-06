Iota Master Chapter donates to Mighty Moms

Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International recently donated all types of food products to Mighty Moms of Denham Springs. Pictured from left are Lynda Smith, of Iota Master Chapter, and Dawn Birdsong, co-founder of Mighty Moms.

 Photo submitted

To make sure families are gathered around the dinner table at home to talk about their day and eat together, Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International donated all types of food products to Mighty Moms of Denham Springs.

The sorority wanted to help Mighty Moms, a local non-profit organization, in its mission to not only provide nutritional meals by cooking with these donated ingredients, but to also encourage cooking family dinner meals and learning how to stay within their money management means.

