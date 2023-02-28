During the February meeting of Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, at the home of Vonnie Brewer in Denham Springs, they honored and celebrated two Chapter individuals.
Janet Doucet was honored for her 60 years of membership through the Diamond Circle Ritual. Janet began her sorority journey in February 1963 and progressed from the Nu Phi Mu degree to the ultimate Torchbearer degree. She continues to exhibit the motto of Beta Sigma Phi: Life, Learning, and Friendship.
