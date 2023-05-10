Iota Master Sorority, of Beta Sigma Phi International, and guests celebrated Louisiana racing and Kentucky Derby history on Saturday, May 6.
In other words, the group had its own “Run for the Roses” gathering.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Iota Master Sorority, of Beta Sigma Phi International, and guests celebrated Louisiana racing and Kentucky Derby history on Saturday, May 6.
In other words, the group had its own “Run for the Roses” gathering.
Celebrating the 149th Kentucky Derby, this themed party was the very first for this chapter, and each member arrived in Derby apparel.
Two of the guests even gave a bit of Louisiana race history and included Louisiana Downs in their background story, told by Cheryl and Ed Foster, of Denham Springs. Their story also included dressing in jockey silk attire, and his wife adorning an official Derby hat and ensemble.
The group discovered and shared “Derby Horse” names. Race Day antics included one guest (Ken Buturla) playing the Bugle: First Call, or also known as Call to Post; members singing Kentucky’s official state song, “My Old Kentucky Home”; and betting on the race and cheering for the favorites. There was one winner (Lynda Smith) and to her delight, she picked the top three horses.
Winning the “Ride ‘Em” prize was Pat and Ken Buturla. The “Daily Double” trophy went to the best stylin’ couple, Bill and Lynda Smith. Cheryl Foster won her “Hat-a-Tude” trophy for the best hand fashioned hat.
Refreshments included Kentucky hot browns, benedictine sandwiches, bourbon barbeque meatballs, bow tie and rose appetizers, bluegrass dip and crackers, and so much more. The Kentucky sweet treats also included bourbon balls.
We reminded our members what W. C. Fields once stated: “Horse sense is that thing a horse has, that keeps it from betting on people.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.