For four days in June, a group of students, teachers and parents took a trip to Washington, D.C., to learn more about the history of the United States.
The 14 adults and 19 students, who spanned grades 6-8, hit all of the major attractions in the nation’s capital, from the White House to the Smithsonian and beyond.
“We were fortunate to be able to tour the White House, visit our nation's Capitol, tour the FBI complex, Arlington National Cemetery, Ford’s Theater, and Mount Vernon, along with numerous monuments and museums,” Springfield Middle Instructional Coach Jessica Easley said. “I love to see the students excited about history and travel.”
The FBI Experience is a self-guided tour at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Washington, D.C., that features interactive multimedia exhibits, content, and artifacts that help illustrate the importance of the Bureau’s work to protect the nation. Visitors learn how the Bureau operates in the field, at Headquarters, and within communities across the country.
Visitors also get a rare look inside the organization’s investigative divisions, laboratory resources, professional occupations, and more. The rich experience tells the story of the FBI’s internal operations and history, as well as how its cooperation with local, state, federal, and international partners helps further its unique role in national security and law enforcement, according to the website.
Ford’s Theatre is the famous location where John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865, mere days after General Robert E. Lee surrendered to General Ulysses S. Grant at the Appomattox Court House, ending the Civil War.
Arlington National Cemetery is steeped in history. It once belonged to George Washington Parke Custis, the grandson of Martha Washington, who later left it to his daughter Mary Anna Randolph Custis, who married Robert E. Lee. The property was occupied by federal troops during the Civil War, and part of it was later used to assist slaves transitioning to freedom, providing housing, education, training, and medical care.
Currently, the cemetery serves as the final resting place for more than 400,000 of the nation’s military veterans and eligible family members. It is a national shrine to those who have honorably served during times of war, including every military conflict in American history.
While the grounds contain monuments, memorials and trees commemorating significant events in the nation’s history, it is also home to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which includes the remains of unknown service members from World War I, World War II and the Korean War. The tomb is guarded 24 hours a day, with elaborate rituals to change the guard that attract thousands of visitors.
Mount Vernon is the estate of President George Washington. Though it totaled approximately 8,000 when Washington lived there, only 500 acres have been preserved along the banks of the Potomac River to preserve the first president’s legacy.
Visitors can see Washington’s mansion and many original 18th century structures. The grounds feature the tomb of George and Martha Washington, as well as a memorial for the enslaved people who lived and worked there. There is also a Pioneer Farm and the George Washington Gristmill & Distillery, representing Washington’s various business ventures.
Photos from the trip also showed the group posing inside the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, built in honor of the nation’s third president who helped negotiate the Louisiana Purchase. It is a circular building modeled after the Pantheon of Rome, which is often pictured framed by D.C.’s famous cherry blossom trees.
The group also by the Marine Corps War Memorial, dedicated to all United States Marine Corps personnel who died in defense of the U.S. since 1775. It is located in Arlington Ridge Park. The memorial was inspired by a 1945 photograph of six Marines raising a United States flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.
“The students and parents had an amazing time while learning about our nation's history,” Easley said.
“These trips not only provide students with real-world experiences that help contribute to their understanding of the world, it also makes connections between what they are learning in the classroom and the real world. It makes history more relevant when they realize how history shaped where we are today, and how they can have an impact on the future.”
Easley, who is a former 6th and 7th grade history teacher, said her favorite part of the trip was experiencing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
She said most students would say their favorite part was the dinner dance cruise on the Potomac aboard the Spirit of Washington DC, a fun evening during which they could relax and socialize.
This was the second time Springfield Middle School visited Washington, D.C. The first was in 2016 under former SMS history teacher Troy Glorioso, who is currently the Assistant Principal at Denham Springs Junior High School.
Easley said SMS is currently planning a trip to Boston for the end of the 2019-2020 school year, where they are scheduled to tour the USS Constitution, Salem, the Freedom Trail, the Boston Tea Party Museum, Plymouth, Fenway Park, Harvard Yard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.).
“I hope to continue these trips as long as we can gather enough participants,” Easley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.