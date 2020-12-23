MAUREPAS -- A local non-profit hit the water to celebrate the holidays.
Amite River Christmas on the Bayou, a charity organization based in Maurepas, held its annual Christmas boat parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The parade started at the end of the Chinquapin Canal, sailing past dozens of boat camps on its way to the Amite River. The procession then sailed other camps before making stops at Red’s Restaurant and Manny’s Bar, where it ended.
Around a dozen festive boats took part in the celebration, their lit-up vessels reflecting in the water as they steered through the tight-knit Maurepas community. Several boats displayed inflatable Christmas characters, and one blew fake snow after it docked to give children a special delight on a cold evening.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this was the only Christmas parade in Livingston Parish this year, though organizers said the boat parade was “much safer” than a traditional parade on land where people can’t spread out. Annual parades in Denham Springs, Walker, Livingston, Albany, and French Settlement were all cancelled.
“Thank y’all for coming here even though this has been a crazy year,” said Randy Posey, who started Amite River Christmas on the Bayou. “It’s all about the kids. That’s what it’s all about and that’s why we’re here.”
Unlike in years past, Santa Claus did not get off his boat to maintain safety amid the pandemic. However, the Santa boat pulled up to docks with people to pass out stockings and candy via a net.
This year’s grand marshal was Kade Scivicque, a former Maurepas and LSU baseball star who was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Scivicque rode in the boat carrying Santa Claus during the parade.
This marked the first event this year for Amite River Christmas on the Bayou, which formed nearly five years ago and focuses on the needs of the children in and around the Maurepas community. The group originated as “Christmas on the Bayou,” a family-run organization that put on a community-wide Christmas parade for more than a dozen years.
The organization was revitalized in 2016 under Posey and has since added to its outreach. In addition to the Christmas parade, the organization also holds a kids’ fishing rodeo, a Trunk-or-Treat for Halloween, an Easter egg hunt, and a summer poker run. The outreaches raise funds for various projects, including a scholarship to a graduating senior at Maurepas High.
However, the organization was forced to cancel all but the Christmas parade due to restrictions from the current public health emergency.
“This has just been a rough year for everyone,” Posey said.
Despite the cancellations, Posey said he was pleased to be able to hold the annual parade to give the children something to enjoy amid an unprecedented year.
“That’s what we’re all about — this whole thing is all based around children and helping them in any way we can,” Posey said.
The organization posted hundreds of photos of the parade on its Facebook page and thanked all those who participated.
“Just THANK YOU to everyone for making this night so special for all of our little ones,” the post read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.