‘It’s all about these veterans’ | Annual gumbo cook-off returns as crowds come out to support veterans

To Sidney Woods, there are two words that should never be spoken.
Homeless veterans.
“We should never hear or say those words,” said Woods, director of Quad Vets. “Ever.”
Though there was plenty of food, plenty of music, and plenty of fun during one of Livingston Parish’s biggest annual fundraisers, organizers made sure the spotlight was kept on veterans, the beneficiaries of this event that has grown much since its start more than a decade ago.
Cooking teams from Livingston Parish and beyond brewed up their best stuff during the 11th Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cook-off, held at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Aimed at raising money for those who served in the armed forces, the cook-off featured 50 cooking teams that had to cook up their best gumbo from scratch. For $15 a ticket, visitors packed the fairgrounds to sample one gumbo after another, and there were also other tasty food items such as fried fish, jambalaya, and pastalaya.
There were also children’s activities and live music from the Eddie Smith Band, Ampersand, and Chris LeBlanc during the day-long outing.
But the food and entertainment wasn’t the point of the event, organizer Berlin Coxe told a large crowd before the cook-off officially got underway.
The purpose was to raise money for veterans.
“We hope everyone enjoys the cookout,” said Coxe, who organizes the event with his wife Bobbi Jo. “It’s about the competition, the camaraderie, the good food and good times and beautiful weather, but it’s really all about these veterans.”
The cook-off is one of the biggest annual events in Livingston Parish, one that began as a backyard party and has since grown into one of the parish’s most popular fundraisers. This year’s event marked the first cook-off since 2020. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gumbo crew arrived early at the fairgrounds to prepare, with wisps of smoke rising throughout the early morning hours. With a theme of “It’s Still America,” teams decorated their tents with colorful signs, flags, and banners to show their support for the patriotic cause. Many people wore red, white, and blue attire.
During the opening ceremony, Bobbi Jo and Berlin thanked people for supporting the effort, especially on a chilly 30-degree day. Bobbi Jo said it makes her emotional to see how much the cook-off has grown — and the good that has come from it.
“At the end of the day, if you’ve never been here, you will be amazed at the support we have,” Bobbi Jo said. “And we are supporting those who supported us. Remember, they endured worse than 29 degrees.”
In its earlier years, the cook-off raised money for entities such as the Raven’s Outreach Center for Homeless Veterans in Baton Rouge, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The Wounded Warrior Project.
In recent years, the focus has turned toward two veteran-focused organizations: Mission 22 and Quad Vets, which had representatives on hand for the cook-off.
Mission 22 is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of suicide among veterans. Mission 22 was a named after the 22 veterans that committed suicide on average across the country, but that number has grown to 30 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, State Leader Kimberly Clark told the crowd.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Clark explained the three main functions of Mission 22: veterans treatment programs, memorials, and community social impact. Mission 22 provides treatment programs to veterans struggling with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and other issues, and it organizes events and builds memorials to create social awareness for these issues.
“Through these three programs, it enables a push for the betterment of our community and support when veterans need it the most,” Clark said.
The other agency receiving proceeds from the cook-off was Quad Vets, a homeless veterans facility in Hammond. Through Quad Vets, veterans can rehabilitate their lives by receiving housing, meals, employment assistance, transportation, education, life skills, financial training, and other programs.
Woods, who performed the national anthem during the opening ceremony, said he has “countless stories” of veterans overcoming their obstacles with the help of Quad Vets, noting that the organization has a “91 percent success rate.”
An Army veteran, Woods said Quad Vets houses veterans for up to two years and helps them find employment and learn to be financially independent. The non-profit takes veterans both locally and across the country.
“Our biggest thing… is we help transition these homeless veterans, who had no hope at one time and were living on the streets, and give them a purpose to where they feel like they are ready to go back into society,” Woods said.
During the cook-off, Woods informed attendees what their donations would go toward, saying Quad Vets’ proceeds would be used to build a wheelchair ramp for a facility that was destroyed when a tree crashed through the roof during Hurricane Ida.
“One hundred percent of every penny we collect here will go to support our veterans,” Woods said.
Coxe echoed that sentiment and reaffirmed that “every bit of this money” will go to Quad Vets and Mission 22.
“We try to keep it as local as we can so we can keep an eye and know that our dollars go to these vets that are in need,” he said.
One veteran with Livingston Parish ties gave people an inside look at what veterans go through.
Heather Dugas, a native of Denham Springs, served in the U.S. Navy for four years, including a nine-month deployment overseas. In October, Dugas was named second runner-up for the 2021 Miss Veteran America crown, with her focus on women veterans and their children.
Dugas told cook-off attendees that “being a veteran has difficult moments,” especially after a veteran’s life goes from structure and order while in service to uncertain once that service ends.
“You feel like you have a purpose, but once you transition to veteran status, all of that seems like it’s taken away,” Dugas said. “It’s a struggle to find that purpose again. Some veterans lose themselves and end up in situations they should never have to be in.
“Whether it’s homelessness or fighting inner demons, it’s our responsibility to be there for them.”
