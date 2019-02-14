‘It’s home’ | Springfield High implements ‘Project Inspire’ to build positive environment in and around campus

Positive vibes are spreading all over Springfield High.

Handwritten messages of encouragement, a heart-shaped wall of kindness, a student leadership council and a touching video are just some of the programs the school’s recently implemented through “Project Inspire,” a school-wide initiative aimed at building a positive environment in and around campus.

SHS Principal Spencer Harris, Assistant Principal John Chewning, and students Andrew Larpenter, Mason Sibley and Blair Simon discussed the positive changes from “Project Inspire” during the Livingston Parish school system’s principals meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

After a slideshow presentation — mostly led by the students — the group played part of a 20-minute video showing SHS teachers thanking individual students for inspiring them. The video resulted in more than a few tears.

“A couple of the principals were crying, and we got an email from one saying if we do this again, we better bring tissue,” Chewning said.

“We have some exceptional kids, and they did a great job. We really let them lead it, and that’s been the biggest thing with this whole deal — it’s been student-centered and student-generated. They’re taking charge of it and going out and doing it on their own.”

The purpose of the video — which can be viewed by clicking here — was for teachers to single out students who “exemplify the reasons why we come to work every day,” Chewning said.

Before the teachers spoke, the video begins with a few students explaining what they enjoy most about “the close-knit” community of Springfield High. One student said because the school is so close, it makes him want to set a good example for others “so everybody will respect me,” while another student said the students “are nicer here than other places.”

A third student said he was “proud that Springfield is represented in the Special Olympics every year.” That same student — who said his mother is a 1997 SHS graduate — said he looks forward to visiting the school after he graduates and hopes to leave behind a “good legacy” at a place that has helped him “through the tough times in life.”

“It’s home,” he said.

After the students spoke, teachers were recorded thanking the unsuspecting students, who had no idea what they were being called for until told by the teacher.

One teacher said she enjoyed the conversations her and her student have had about “Hamilton,” and another said he was grateful the student “was a leader in class” who always tries to “bring out the best in others.”

Another teacher praised an SHS senior for his determination to improve his grades and overcome home challenges to get the necessary credits to graduate.

“It inspires me to know that if a student just has a little bit of desire and someone shows them compassion and believes in them, they have the ability to do what you’ve done,” she said before the two embraced.

A few teachers couldn’t decide on one student, so they chose two. One of those teachers thanked her students “for never giving up” and having an “ innate desire to learn.”

“You make it really worth it for me to come,” the teacher told the students as all three got choked up in the clip.

Several teachers and students exchanged hugs, fist pumps and handshakes at the end of their clips — though one teacher knew enough of her student to keep a little distance.

“I’ll just give you a pat,” she joked with the male student. “I know you don’t do hugs.”

Chewning said the idea for the student appreciation video came from a teacher in the midwest, who was overjoyed to share the project during an email exchange the two had. She only had one request.

“The only thing she wanted was to see the video when it was done,” he said.

Apart from the video, the SHS students — all part of the school’s new Leadership Council — explained some of the other programs that have gained traction through “Project Inspire” during the principals meeting.

One is the “Kindness Wall,” a heart-shaped bulletin board filled with the names of students who teachers have seen demonstrate acts of kindness. Another program comes through handwritten chalk messages scattered throughout campus, with phrases such as “we rise by lifting others” and “throw kindness around like confetti.”

This semester, Chewning said the school is implementing “One Small Thing,” in which teachers must find a specific way “to become better teachers and form better relationships with the students.”

In March, Chewning said the phrase “you matter” will be distributed in and around campus in the form of small cards, which will have an inspiration poem on the back.

“We want to build relationships not only with our students, but our community,” Chewning said. “We really want to improve our school culture and get a positive vibe from everybody. It’s been pretty amazing to see so far, just to see the change in some of the kids.”