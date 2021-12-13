DENHAM SPRINGS – Dozens of holiday-decorated floats, vehicles, and marchers took to the streets of Denham Springs, where people of all ages held up their hands and screamed for beads or candy, during the Kiwanis Club’s 2021 Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Range Avenue buzzed with activity as hundreds came out for the holiday procession, which began at Denham Springs High and ended at Veterans Boulevard.
Music blared from car speakers and high school marching bands, dancers performed synchronized movements, and float riders tossed items down to people lining the streets. Trailing the entire procession was Santa Claus, who waved to spectators from high up in a bucket truck.
The theme of the parade was “A Superhero Christmas” and featured many people dressed as their favorite comic book characters.
The popular holiday event has faced multiple obstacles in recent years, which made Saturday’s successful run even more meaningful to organizers, said Kiwanis Club President Malayne Sharp.
Last year’s parade was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the one in 2018 was nixed because of bad weather. This year’s Christmas Parade marked the first for the Kiwanis Club since 2019 and only the second since 2017.
But Sharp said organizers couldn’t have hoped for a better return, adding that it turned out to be one of the biggest parades in years despite the early threat of inclement weather.
“Overall, everyone was really happy, and it was a really successful event,” Sharp said. “We were just happy we were able to do it and have a community activity after such a long year of COVID.”
The parade is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for Kiwanis Club, a service organization that took over management of the popular holiday tradition in 2014. Before then, the Chamber of Commerce had kept the event going since the 1990s after the dissolution of former sponsors.
Now, the Kiwanis Club’s parade is part of the annual Christmas in the Village festivities, a month-long celebration of the holidays in downtown Denham Springs.
With much anticipation surrounding its return, this year’s parade lived up to the hype — despite a week-long weather scare.
Throughout the week, forecasters had predicted thunderstorms in the Denham Springs area for Saturday, specifically around the time of the parade set for 2 p.m.
But when Saturday came, all that organizers dealt with was some rain early in the day. Around 11 a.m., the sun came out, followed soon after by the floats, vehicles, and marchers — and eventually, the crowds.
Sharp, whose phone was getting alerts all week regarding the weather, said she and other organizers were thrilled when they saw people “flooding the streets” shortly before the parade began.
“There was a lot of panic throughout the week,” Sharp said. “Pretty much everyone thought this storm front was going to hit us all day Saturday. But for us, it was in and out so quickly, so it turned out perfect.
“Then the sun came out, and it was cool outside, so it ended up being pretty perfect,” she added. “It really felt like a Christmas parade because the weather turned cool.”
Sharp said several groups participated in the parade, including an ATV club, a jeep club, a motorcycle club, and an antique car club, not to mention the many sponsors who brought their own floats and marchers.
“We felt like the parade was very successful,” Sharp said. “Every single person that sent in paperwork and signed up to be in the parade showed up for it. There was no one that didn’t come. I know the weather made everyone a little anxious, but it cleared up in time for everyone to come out.”
