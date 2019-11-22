DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Jacket Pride Marching Band is heading to the City of Brotherly Love.
Band students from Denham Springs High will represent their school when they march through the streets of downtown Philadelphia for the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — which is celebrating its 100th year — is known for having something for everyone, and this year is no different, with 23 marching bands from across the nation, 15 balloons, 16 floats, 30 performances, as well as fan favorites from music, stage, and the screen in Philadelphia.
The Denham Springs band will be one of the high school and college bands performing in the parade, and it is the only one from Louisiana. Seventy-eight students will make the trip.
Gimbel’s started the tradition in 1920, and the department store continued to produce the parade until the company went out of business in 1986. That's when WPVI-TV and its corporate sponsors stepped in.
6abc, which produces the parade in its entirety, has continued to build Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day tradition, adding ABC Network celebrities, stars from music stage and screen, Disney characters, and local personalities, including members of the Action News team.
The parade will kick off at 8:15 am from 20th & JFK in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast on 6abc from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. in high definition and closed-captioned.
For more details or to watch live, click here.
