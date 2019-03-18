Disney characters will come to life inside Jacket Gym this week — and they’ll have a positive message to share.
Students in Denham Springs High School’s Jackets Against Destructive Decision (JADD) Club will present the 21st Annual Prom Fashion Show during a two-night run March 18-19 in Jacket Gym.
The show, titled “Disney Comes to Denham,” will feature a plethora of popular Disney princes, princesses, heroes and villains all played by JADD students, who will use the moment to spread their club’s beliefs of positive decision-making.
Both shows will begin at 6:30 p.m.
JADD, under the umbrella of Livingston Parish SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), is a peer-to-peer education, prevention, and activism organization dedicated to preventing destructive decisions, most notably underage alcohol/drug use and risky/impaired driving.
JADD has received more SADD National Awards than any other SADD chapter in the nation, including Chapter of the Year, Advisors of the Year, and Activity of the Year.
The JADD Prom Fashion Show, the club’s biggest event each year, is traditionally held in honor of Tara Rice, a former DSHS student who was involved in fatal car crash with a drunk driver in 1999.
Former JADD sponsor Elise LeBlanc started the event and organized it for 19 years before current JADD sponsor Shannon Donze took over last year.
