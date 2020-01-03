Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms, locally heavy this morning, mainly cloudy during the afternoon with more rain likely, again possibly heavy at times. High 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.