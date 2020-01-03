Southeastern, you have a new queen.
Janine Hatcher, a business administration major from Chesapeake, Va., was crowned “Miss Southeastern 2020” during the annual pageant on Nov. 22, 2019.
Hatcher received her crown from “Miss Southeastern 2019” Chelsey Blank, of Paulina, at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
A senior, Hatcher also received the Evening Gown and Social Impact Statement awards.
The top five contestants for the pageant were Hatcher, Lily Gayle of Hammond, Leslie Jones of Watson, Victoria Reid of Folsom, and Abby Eubanks of Zachary.
First runner-up was Gayle, a junior majoring in communication broadcast, and second runner-up was Jones, a junior majoring in English.
Omaira Romero, a freshman from Gonzales majoring in athletic training, took home the Talent Award, while Catherine Spanogianni, a junior human resources management major from Mandeville, took home the Miss Congeniality Award, as well as the Student Government Association Academic Award.
Cameron Hooper, a junior kinesiology major from Tampa, Fla., took home both the People’s Choice and Miracle Maker Awards.
Hatcher will advance to the Miss Louisiana’s Pageant that will be held in Monroe in June.
