DENHAM SPRINGS -- First-graders at Juban Parc Elementary recently learned about time.
To go with their studies, students took a picture holding up their own paper clocks, which were all pointed at 2 o’clock.
In addition to the clocks, they also read Eric Carle’s 1996 children’s book “The Grouchy Ladybug,” which touches on concepts of time, size, and shape, as well as the benefits of friendship and good manners.
