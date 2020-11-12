Students at Juban Parc Elementary created artwork and wrote passages to honor their heroes on Veterans Day.
The school also created a virtual Veterans Day program displaying all Pre-K through fifth grade students’ artistry and essays. In the video, photographs of some of the student body’s own veterans are displayed as well as messages from students.
The 13-minute video was uploaded to Youtube and can be viewed by visiting the following link: https://youtu.be/ETXD675irR0.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Livingston Parish schools had to find creative ways to celebrate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
