DENHAM SPRINGS -- Students at Juban Parc Elementary took a crash course in budgeting for the holiday season.
JBE students recently participated in the school’s “Santa Shop,” where they were able to purchase Christmas gifts for their loved ones.
Students had to budget their money to make sure they were able to get a present for each person on their list. Parents and faculty put the “Santa Shop” together, even adding a wrapping station to keep the gifts a surprise for Christmas morning.
