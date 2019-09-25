Fourth-grade students at Juban Parc Elementary recently completed an experiment in which they learned about the rate of erosion.
The project was completed under teacher Alexandra Bales, a science teacher at the school. This year, Bales’ students will continue to learn about how weathering, erosion, and deposition produce various landforms and how fossils give clues to the climate of Earth’s past, according to her teacher website.
