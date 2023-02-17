Keep Louisiana Beautiful
Photo from Keep Louisiana Beautiful

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) has announced 137 recipients of the 2023 KLB Trash Receptacle and Beautification Grant programs valued at over $800,000.

These grants, made possible through the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, are designed to prevent litter and beautify communities across the state.

