‘Keep standing, Roberts’ | Oldest church in Denham Springs celebrates 128-year anniversary

The storied history of Roberts United Methodist Church, the city’s oldest existing church and its first African-American church, was recalled during its annual “Founders’ Day” service on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Located on Julia Street just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village, Roberts United Methodist Church opened its doors to current and past congregation members for the annual celebration. The service, which was also live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page, commemorated the church’s 128th anniversary.
The theme for this year’s anniversary was “128 Years Standing on the Promises of God.” Those promises were something that Rev. Dr. Trina Evans Williams, who served as guest speaker, mentioned multiple times during a rousing sermon.
“You are standing on God’s promises,” Williams said. “Keep standing, Roberts.”
Dozens attended the special service that featured songs of praise, scripture readings, a memorial candlelight, a discussion of the church’s history, and a sermon. Throughout the service, church members were reminded of the lengths their predecessors went to in order to keep the church going for 128 years.
“God has been smiling on Roberts for 128 years,” said church member Lowana Cola, “and he’s gonna keep smiling.”
A church program for the anniversary service detailed Roberts UMC’s history in Denham Springs, which dates back to 1894 when Rev. Woodard organized the church in a log cabin that also served as a school. In 1896, the church purchased new land north of Denham Springs — at the price of $1 per acre — and built a new church under a new name.
Twelve years later, the church purchased a one-half acre plot — this time for $35 — and built a new church located adjacent to the present-day Denham Springs Cemetery. A second church building was later built, with both being renamed Robert Chapel Methodist Church.
The church bought the land it currently sits on for $550 in October 1945, under Rev. J.C. Bibbens. During the early 1960s, the church was given its present-day name, and in 1977, Roberts UMC began construction on a new church building, completing the project in 1979.
The church renovated its facility in the late 1980s, adding a balcony, a stained-glass picture window, and a hanging cross to the interior. In the 2000s, the church bought additional property to build a new parking lot.
During the anniversary service, photographs of former pastors, pastors’ wives, and other church leaders were on display at the front of the sanctuary for all to see, giving the congregation a glimpse into its past.
The front of the church also displayed old church programs, newspaper articles, black and white photographs of church services, and portraits of former buildings that housed the church.
Lawrence Jordan, a long-time member of the church, discussed the church’s history during the “Remember When” portion of the service. He recalled the days when church members made “a dollar a day” and the long hours they worked.
“They worked from ‘can to can’t,’ meaning you go into work when you can see and you stop when you can’t see,” Jordan said.
But those early church members worked hard to ensure the church’s future, Jordan said, noting that the money they earned laid the foundation for the church they were all sitting in.
“They were looking out for you today,” he said. “They were looking out for the future.”
During the service, the church recognized long-time member Fred Banks as this year’s Founders’ Day Honoree. David Ramsey, the church’s financial chairman, presented the award to Banks, recalling Banks’ time serving as a Sunday school teacher, a chairman of the board, and on “almost every committee.”
After accepting the award, Banks recalled memories of a neighbor bringing him to church and the values he learned from Roberts. He then urged others to get involved with the church to keep it going.
“Let’s support our church,” Banks said. “We need your help. You can do something, but do something.”
For many like Banks, Roberts United Methodist has served as a second home. Rev. Debra Keller, who became pastor in May 2021, said she spent much of her childhood in the church, recalling her days in vacation Bible school and singing in the choir, “surrounded by family.”
She also talked about the life lessons that her Sunday school teachers and pastors instilled in her, saying they “disciplined you, but did it with love.”
“The love that was there gave me my foundation, my roots,” she said.
The church’s foundation, Keller said, has withstood much in the last 128 years, including hurricanes, floods, and a pandemic. But Keller said she and others are determined to keep it going, just as their predecessors were.
She noted the many people listed in the church’s program who had a hand in the formation of Roberts, saying “their dedication is what kept Roberts going.”
“We are dedicated,” Keller said. “Just like our foreparents loved this church, we’re gonna do what we can to keep it moving for another 128 years.”
