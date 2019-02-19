Winter is quickly escaping us, but there is still much to do to get ready for spring — and in typical Louisiana fashion, we’re not really sure how much time is left to do it.
With the remaining time we have, it would be wise to keep an eye on citrus trees, which are typically considered to be medium-to-low maintenance trees. With winter almost gone, now is the time to give them some attention and possibly treat them for scales.
I have seen a number of trees with insect scales on the underside of the leaves. They would appear as gray or white bumps. I have also seen some brightly-colored orange to red scales on citrus. These insects are sucking plant juices and robbing the plants of much-needed nutrients.
One option for treatment would be to use dormant oil to suffocate and control the scales, but you have to do this before the temperatures climb. Oil can burn foliage in the heat, so check the label for maximum temperatures and consult weather reports before spraying.
Citrus will also need to be fertilized from late February to early March. If you are just planting a new citrus tree this year, use about a half-pound of 8-8-8 once the tree starts to put out new foliage in March. For trees that have been planted for a year or more, apply fertilizer at the rate 1.5 pounds of 8-8-8 or 1 pound of 13-13-13 per year of the tree's age up to 12 years.
Spread fertilizer around under the canopy of the tree and go out as far as the limbs reach before watering the fertilizer in.
Citrus trees that have been planted for at least four years should receive a second fertilization at the start of June. The summer fertilization rate will be a half-pound of calcium nitrate per year of tree age up to 12 years. The June side dress will help eliminate alternate bearing trees that produce fruit one year and then skip the next.
If you have excessive lichen growth, take advantage of the cool weather to regain control. Lichen is the mossy, greenish-gray growth that grows on the trunk and twigs of trees and some shrubs. Lichen is not harmful to plants — unless it grows in such a way that blocks sunlight to other plants — but some people find it objectionable.
For control, use a copper fungicide and make a dormant season application. There are several coppers to choose from that are mixed in water to make a spray, such as Kocide and tribasic copper sulfate.
Lichen that is sprayed with copper will not readily fall off, but you will know you have it under control if it turns a copper color. Several months must pass before lichen actually falls off.
I have been hearing from several citrus owners who are seeing curling leaves. They also report that the leaves have squiggly white or gray lines in them. The culprit is the citrus leaf miner, which you cannot control when it is between the leaf tissue layers.
Wait for the new spring flush of leaves and spray the new growth with Spinosad, which should help control the spread to the new leaves. Do this again for the other leaf flushes later in the year, usually mid-summer and again in the fall.
I would prefer to do any citrus pruning in the dormant season, such as January and early February. While I would not do any radical pruning now, you can still remove those vigorous long-growing shoots that stick up at the top of the tree. This will help control the size of the tree and keep your harvest in a safer height zone to pick.
Trace the long shoots back to their origin on the larger branches and cut off flush at the point of attachment. This will eliminate that branch and it will not grow back. If you just cut the long shoot off flush with the canopy, it will regrow and get replaced by 4 or 5 new shoots.
For more information on these or related topics, contact Kenny at (225) 686-3020 or visit our website, www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.