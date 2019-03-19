March is what we think of as spring in south Louisiana, but frost is the part of winter that lingers on and can create problems for vegetable gardeners.
If you look at historical data for our area, you’ll discover that you have a 30-percent chance of having a 32-degree night if you plant on March 7. However, that chance dwindles down to 20 percent on March 12 and 10 percent by March 19.
But even if you wait, make sure you keep up with weather predictions because we can still experience a frost even if the temperature rises above 32 degrees. The gardening traditionalist knows that typically we have an Easter cold snap, and Easter is late this year.
Tomatoes are usually high on the list of crops to plant. Even people who do not grow a traditional garden, they will plant a few tomato plants in the flower bed or on the patio.
Old and retro are in vogue these days, and in gardening, that means heirloom tomato plants. I have heard many definitions, but it is safe to say that heirlooms are varieties that have been around for at least 50 years. Heirlooms are open-pollinated plants that you can collect seeds from and still yield a true variety if done so in a controlled environment.
The allure to heirlooms is usually taste. The older varieties were developed with taste in mind, but they do not have many of the disease resistance traits and yield performance of the modern varieties.
If you want to plant heirloom tomatoes, you will need to get them planted in the early part of spring. Heirloom tomatoes are soft and cannot take the intense heat of our summer. They also will not grow to that large size they are known for if temperatures are soaring during production. You would ideally like to harvest your heirloom tomatoes by mid-June.
Everyone has their own opinion of heirloom tomatoes, but we grew a number of varieties a few years ago for evaluation and taste. One of our favorites was Cherokee Purple, which will yield a purple exterior color at maturity but is very flavorful and productive. We also liked Red and Pink Brandywine, German Pink and Mortgage Lifter. I usually prefer traditional red tomatoes, but I also enjoyed the flavor of Persimmon, which is a yellow tomato.
For those who favor the traditional tomatoes, Celebrity is tough to beat when it comes to taste. It does tend to crack more than most and does not have a lot of disease resistance, but it wins all the blind taste tests. A rival to Celebrity would be Bella Rosa, which is resistant to diseases but still has that good acid tomato taste that most people seek.
If you want to plant a patio tomato, I would try Juliet. It is a grape cluster-type tomato that is full of taste and is very productive.
When planting, space tomato transplants 18-24 inches apart within a row. Be sure to side dress with 2 pounds of calcium nitrate fertilizer per 100 feet of row when the first fruit are marble-sized. Tomatoes will be ready to harvest in 60-70 days from planting, depending on variety and provided they are in full sun.
Other favorites for the garden would include bell peppers. I tend to go with Jupiter as an open-pollinated variety and Aristotle as a big hybrid. You could also try Santana as a purple eggplant or Black Beauty as an heirloom. For cucumbers, try Dasher II, General Lee, Thunder or Lightning. Squash varieties include Multipik as a straight neck yellow or Benning’s Green Tint as an heirloom patty squash.
For a detailed list of recommended vegetable varieties, dates to plant, seed spacing, seed depth requirements and days to harvest, get a copy of LSU AgCenter Publication 1980, “Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide,” from our website at www.lsuagcenter.com or call (225) 686-3020.
