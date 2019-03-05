Kenny Sharpe:
When the weather turns warm, most gardeners are dying to get outside and take care of all those lawn chores. After all, it has been a long, wet winter — with much of that time stuck inside.
Most of what is turning green in the lawn is winter weeds, but when people see green, they are ready to start their annual routine of fertilizing the lawn. Not so fast — grasses have been asleep all winter long, and they need a little time to wake up.
Lawn grass root systems are greatly diminished during the winter and continue to undergo root decline into the early spring. Once grass starts to green up, the plant begins to generate new roots. New grass plants don’t have a strong enough root system to support extended leaf growth or pick up all the nutrients that you are applying. These are two reasons why you should wait until April to fertilize the lawn.
Another reason to wait is the threat of cold weather. It is not unusual to have frost into late March and even early April. If your grass is very tender from a fresh application of fertilizer and you get a frost, you greatly increase your chances of winter kill.
Early fertilization also makes grasses — especially St. Augustine — more susceptible to diseases, like brown patch.
There are a lot of specialty lawn fertilizer blends on the market, so the choices can be overwhelming. You will see three numbers on the fertilizer package such as 15-5-10. These numbers are the percentage of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, respectively. I like the ones with a 3-1-2 ratio if you have not had a soil sample to tell exactly what you need. In general, you should aim to put out one-half pound of nitrogen per 1000 square feet. You can accomplish this by applying 6 pounds of 8-8-8 or 4 pounds of 13-13-13 or 3.5 pounds of 15-5-10 per 1000 square feet of lawn area.
Apply fertilizer to dry grass and then water it in.
The other timing issue to be concerned with is weed control. When grass is first turning green, it is in transition from dormancy to growing. The plant is coming back from stored energy in the plant and does not have enough green leaves to make abundant energy yet. This early grass is very vulnerable to stresses and can be severely damaged by herbicides and frost.
Once the grass turns green, wait between two and three weeks before making an herbicide application. This will usually require you to cut the grass at least twice, but do not count the mulching of leaves or the initial cutting of the winter weeds.
I like to spray herbicides because I believe it gets better coverage. Some broad spectrum post emerge products that you can use would include Weed Free Zone, Weed B Gon, Trimec, Bayer Advanced Southern Weed Killer, Ace Lawn Weed Killer, Spectrum 33 Plus, Atrazine Purge, Hi-Yield Atrazine and Ortho Atrazine Plus. Do not apply these products after May as they will burn your lawn grasses in the heat of summer.
Some of you will want to use weed-and-feed products so you only have to make one trip. You must be sure to apply those products with Atrazine as the active ingredient (such as Bonus S) on a dry lawn and then water it in since the uptake is through the root system.
For weed and feeds with 2, 4-D or Trimec, you must apply the granules to a wet lawn, either after a heavy dew or a watering. These products must stick to the weed leaves to work.
Be sure to read the instructions carefully to guarantee you’re using the product correctly, and always make sure it is labeled for your grass — I have seen some disasters.
For more information on these or related topics contact Kenny at (225) 686-3020 or visit our website at www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
