King cake writer visits local book club

The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting on Jan. 11, 2023, at the Livingston Parish Library.
President Elise LeBlanc called the meeting to order. Secretary Earline Sceroler called the roll with 25 members present. Treasurer Sharman Rainey gave the treasurer’s report. Librarian Paula Miley gave a report on outstanding books and donations.
There being no further business, Vice President Marian Landry introduced the club’s guest speaker, Matt Haines. Matt hails from New Orleans and is the author of “The Big Book of King Cake” and “The Little Book of King Cake.”
Matt entertained the members with a fascinating presentation on the history of the king cake. In conducting research for the book, he chronicled the lives and the unique cakes of 75 different bakers, focusing primarily on renowned New Orleans bakeries. In his quest to discover the best, he personally sampled more than 80 king cakes.
“The Big Book of King Cakes” details the history of not only these local bakers, but cakes throughout the world. It boasts 368 pages of stunningly beautiful photography. The book was recently featured on the CBS Sunday Morning show.
“The Little Book of King Cake” is a children’s book adaptation of Matt’s very own king cake story. It is a delightful tale of a third grade girl, Miley. After finding the baby in her slice of king cake at school, she is crowned Queen of her classroom and was tasked with finding the very best king cake to bring to class.
She then sets off on her mission accompanied by a four-and-a-half-foot-tall plastic baby, and assisted by talking pastries.
Matt has written articles for The Times Picayune, The New York Times, Fido’s Travel, Nola.com, and others. His books can be purchased locally at Cavalier House Books, where he recently held a book signing. They also can be bought online and from other book retailers.
The presentation was enjoyed by all, and was a perfect start to the carnival season. After thanking the guest speaker, the meeting was adjourned. Matt graciously remained to autograph books the members had purchased.
The next meeting was scheduled for February 1, 2023.
