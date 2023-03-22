King cake writer visits local book club

Pictured is a copy of “The Big Book of King Cakes,” written by Matt Haines. Haines discussed his book and history with king cakes during a visit with the Suburban Reviewers Book Club on Jan. 11, 2023.

 Photo submitted

The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting on Jan. 11, 2023, at the Livingston Parish Library.

President Elise LeBlanc called the meeting to order. Secretary Earline Sceroler called the roll with 25 members present. Treasurer Sharman Rainey gave the treasurer’s report. Librarian Paula Miley gave a report on outstanding books and donations.

