The Krewe of Denham Springs held its 39th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 9, at North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
This year’s theme was “Hawaiian Tropical Paradise,” with the center decorated in palm trees, floral leis, and island scenery to highlight the Mardi Gras occasion.
During the night’s festivities, Mickey Sharp and Lynne Sharp were presented as the 2019 King and Queen of the Krewe of Denham Springs.
Mickey Sharp has been a member of the Krewe of Denham Springs for 20 years, holding the positions of first vice president, float captain, ball captain and parade captain while representing the Krewe of Konfusion. Mickey is an assistant chief with Livingston Fire Protection District 5.
Lynne Sharp is a charter member of the Krewe of Denham Springs, having served as secretary, treasurer, publicity chairperson, float captain, ball captain, and parade captain for the Krewe of Konfusion. Lynne and husband, Darwin Sharp, reigned as King and Queen of the Krewe of Denham Springs in 1987.
Lynne and Darwin Sharp have been married for 50 years. With their son, Mickey Sharp, they also have a daughter, Becky Wisenbaker, and three college-age grandchildren, Kathryn Wisenbaker, Brandon Wisenbaker, and Patricia Wisenbaker, all residents of Crestview, Florida.
The queen wore an exquisite latté gown, featuring a sequined Chelsea lace bodice with elbow-length sleeves and couture satin-faced chiffon skirt, purchased from Gabrielle’s in Baton Rouge. The king wore an ivory tuxedo with gold accessories provided by Squires in Denham Springs.
Both wore coordinating gold filigree crowns adorned with Austrian crystals and pearls, as well as the traditional Krewe of Denham Springs white and purple satin capes accented with purple, green and gold trim, gold crowns, fleur-de-lis, and Mardi Gras masks.
Matt Williams, anchor of WAFB 9News This Morning, served as Master of Ceremonies. Williams introduced the ball captains, Mary and Doug Poole; parade captains, David and Mary Stringfellow; and the honorable Gerard Landry, Mayor of Denham Springs.
The King and Queen presented Hawaiian leis to float captains Mary Beth Coxe, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Beckie Pourciau and Wendy Maxwell, Krewe of Fleur De Lis; Pete and Michelle Giarrusso, Krewe of Klassy Cajuns; Amanda and Andrew Collins, Krewe of Konfusion; Trisha and Alton Cambre, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Marcus Bennett, Krewe of Neaux Klu; Margaret and Keith Walker, Krewe of Roux; and Shannon and Jason Caruso, Krewe of Who.
The 2018 King and Queen, Eugene “Gene” Caballero, Jr. and Margie Caballero, bestowed upon the 2019 royalty the Krewe of Denham Springs silver medallion necklaces. The program continued with Mayor Landry reading a proclamation and presenting the King and Queen with a key to the City of Denham Springs.
The mayor and royal court, along with all in attendance, then honored the new King and Queen with a celebratory toast. The King and Queen closed the ceremonies by leading everyone in the traditional Mardi Gras Second Line.
The Krewe members and guests enjoyed an evening of dancing with music provided by the Blue Eyed Soul Revue. Thanks to the Krewe of Denham Springs for the festive atmosphere, with special thanks to Emily Barclay, Krewe President, and outgoing King and Queen Gene and Margie Caballero.
The Krewe of Denham Springs will continue its Mardi Gras celebration with its parade on Saturday, Feb. 23.
Congressman Garret Graves, R-District 6, will serve as grand marshal of the parade. Others slated to participate so far are bands from Denham Springs High School and Springfield High School, as well as students from the DSHS Junior ROTC program.
The parade is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Denham Springs High School and travel down Range Avenue to Veterans Boulevard.
The 2018-19 officers of the Krewe of Denham Springs are as follows: President Emily Barclay, Krewe of Neaux Klu; First Vice President Mary Poole, Krewe of Klassy Cajuns; Second Vice Presidents Billie and Joy McCartney, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Secretary Ashleigh Vasquez, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Treasurer Susan Hazleton, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Social Chairperson Raymond Nichols, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Historian Don Drone, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Publicity Chairperson Lynette Wheat, Krewe of Fleur De Lis; Bead Chairperson Tricia Cambre, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Sponsorship Chairperson Melinda Smith, Krewe of Fleur De Lis; Parade Captains David and Mary Stringfellow, Krewe of Mystic Summer; and former King and Queen Gene and Margie Caballero, Krewe of Who.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.