Krewe of Denham Springs crowns 2022 king and queen during ‘Roll Out the Red Carpet’ ball

The Krewe of Denham Springs held its 42nd Annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 5, at North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
Red, gold and black decorations transformed the center into a “Hollywood” scene for the Krewe’s “Roll Out the Red Carpet” event. Guests were greeted with a red-carpet entrance complete with gold stanchions, red garland center rope, and paparazzi. Red and gold stars adorned the entire center, including the Krewe’s “Wall of Fame.”
The King and Queen’s stage was decorated with gold Oscar statues, film reels, and metallic film with a Gala backdrop of red drapes and colorful spotlights for an awards presentation.
Thanks to the Krewe of Denham Springs for the festive atmosphere, with special thanks to Emily Barclay, Krewe President, and outgoing King Raymond Nichols and Queen Donna Nichols.
During the night’s festivities, Adam and Emily Barclay were crowned this year’s King and Queen.
The royal couple has been longtime members of the Krewe, Emily for 22 years and Adam for 15 years. They have served as float captains for Krewe of Neaux Klu several times and were also ball captains. Emily has served as president of the Krewe of Denham Springs for five years.
The Barclays have been married for 15 years. Adam works for Hood Memorial Hospital as the Lab Supervisor. Emily is a teacher and the girls’ basketball coach at Live Oak Junior High School.
King Adam is the son of Harold and Carmen Barclay, and Queen Emily is the daughter of Madelyn Benton and the late John Benton.
The Queen wore a black fit and flare silhouette gown with embroidered sequin lace, a sweetheart neckline, and chapel length train. Her crown featured hundreds of Swarovski crystal stones.
The King wore an Ivory and Black Charles single button tuxedo by Ike Behar. A lay-down collared ivory shirt with a metallic gold vest and bow tie completed his attire. His crown featured large fleurs-de-lis with brilliant rhinestones running completely around the full band.
The Master of Ceremonies, Matt Williams, a television personality on WAFB, introduced ball captains Keith and Margaret Walker, parade captain Wendy Maxwell, and the honorable Gerald Landry, Mayor of Denham Springs.
Introduced as float captains were Mike and Keri Mannen of Krewe Bras Moi Chue; Corey and Ally Parker of Krewe of Fleur de Lis; Stuart and Chalisse LaBauve of Krewe of Klassy Kajuns; Mickey and Lynne Sharp of Krewe of Konfusion; Buddy Pepper of Krewe of Mystic Summer; BJ and Marcie Broussard of Krewe of Neaux Klu; Chris Buhler of Krewe of Roux; Patti Landreneau of Krewe of Who; Johnnie and Bridget Morrison of Krewe of Hullabaloux.
The 2020 King and Queen, Raymond and Donna Nichols, bestowed upon the royal couple their Krewe of Denham Springs silver medallion necklaces. The program continued with Mayor Landry reading a proclamation and presenting the couple with a key to the City of Denham Springs.
The mayor and court, along with all in attendance, honored the new King and Queen with a celebratory toast. The royal couple danced and closed the ceremonies, while leading everyone in the traditional Mardi Gras Second Line.
The Krewe members and guests enjoyed an evening of dancing and music provided by the band Blue Eyed Soul Revue.
The Krewe of Denham Springs will continue its Mardi Gras celebration with its parade on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. This year’s Grand Marshall will be Woody Overton, host of the “Real Life, Real Crime” Podcast.
The King and Queen send special thanks to Cissy and Glynn Grantham for providing the setting for the royal pictures and their photographer Jessica VanDerMark.
