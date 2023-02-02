Krewe of Denham Springs crowns 2023 king and queen during annual ball

Colorful was the word of the night for the Krewe of Denham Springs’ 2023 Mardi Gras ball at the North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 28.
This year’s theme was “Colors of Carnaval.” Guests were greeted with the bright vibrant colors of Carnaval. Palm trees, flowers, and butterflies were all abundant. Each Krewe picked a different color and decorated their tables using that color. The room was filled with visions of the tropics. Fun was had by all within the colorful backdrop.
Outgoing royalty are King Adam Barclay and Queen Emily Barclay.
Buddy Pepper and Wendy Maxwell were crowned 2023 King and Queen.
Buddy has been a krewe member for more than 20 years, serving during that time as Float Captain for Krewe of Mystic Summer and as Krewe, Parade and Float Captain for the Krewe of Khaos. He also served on the Board of Directors as President for the Krewe of Denham Springs for two years during that time.
Buddy has worked as a mail carrier for the USPS Denham Springs for 30 years.
The King wore a custom Black and White tuxedo from Squires. His gold crown featured multi-colored stones.
Wendy has been a krewe member for seven years. Wendy has served as Float Captain and Parade Captain for the Krewe of Fleur de Lis. Wendy has served as the Secretary for the Krewe of Denham Springs Board of Directors for the past five years.
Wendy has worked as a Financial Manager with the U.S. Department of Transportation for 28 years.
The Queen wore a flowing royal purple satin one shoulder gown. Her gold crown featured both purple and diamond stones.
Master of ceremonies Scott Innes introduced Ball Captains Scooter and Kay Keen, Parade Captains Raymond and Donna Nichols and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.
Float Captains are Billie and Joy McCartney, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Jeremy and Brittany Powell, Krewe of Fleur de Lis; Doug and Mary Poole, Krewe of Klassy Kajuns; Sara Hazleton and Dallas Johnson, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Billy and Becky Simms, Krewe of Neaux Klu; Gretchen and Joe Galindo, Krewe of Roux; Celeste Hathcox and Liz Fennell, Krewe of Who; and Jeffrey Wale and Rachel Merritt, Krewe of Hullabaloux.
The 2022 King and Queen Adam and Emily bestowed upon the new royal couple their Krewe of Denham Springs silver medallion necklaces. The mayor read a proclamation and presented the couple with a key to the City of Denham Springs.
The mayor and court, along with ball guests, honored the new king and queen with a celebratory toast. The royal couple danced and closed the ceremonies while leading everyone in the traditional Mardi Gras second line.
The evening also featured dancing to music by Paper Chase and DJ Apparatus.
The Krewe of Denham Springs will continue its Mardi Gras celebration with The Krewe of Denham Springs parade at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s grand marshal will be Mike O’Neal from Big Mike’s Restaurant in Denham Springs.
This year immediately following the parade the Krewe of Denham Springs will be sponsoring a free concert for the City of Denham Springs, all of Livingston Parish and surrounding area. The event will take place in the City of Denham Springs parking lot and Train Station Park featuring three bands, food trucks, and more as a sincere “Thank You” for supporting the Krewe of Denham Springs for the last 40 years.
