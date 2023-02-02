Krewe of Denham Springs crowns 2023 king and queen during annual ball

From left, Buddy Pepper and Wendy Maxwell were crowned 2023 King and Queen for the Krewe of Denham Springs during its annual ball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

 Photo submitted

Colorful was the word of the night for the Krewe of Denham Springs’ 2023 Mardi Gras ball at the North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 28.

This year’s theme was “Colors of Carnaval.” Guests were greeted with the bright vibrant colors of Carnaval. Palm trees, flowers, and butterflies were all abundant. Each Krewe picked a different color and decorated their tables using that color. The room was filled with visions of the tropics. Fun was had by all within the colorful backdrop.

