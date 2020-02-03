The Krewe of Denham Springs held its 40th Annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
This year’s theme was “Back to the 80s,” and the ball was decorated with homages to 80s bands, games, movies, and music.
Thanks to the Krewe of Denham Springs for the festive atmosphere, with special thanks to Emily Barclay, Krewe President, and outgoing King and Queen, Mickey and Lynne Sharp.
During the night’s festivities, Raymond and Donna Nichols were crowned this year’s King and Queen.
The royal couple has been members of the Krewe for 12 years, serving as float captains for Krewe Bras Moi Chue. Raymond has served two years on the board as social chairperson and currently serves as sponsorship chairperson. In the past, Donna served on the board seven years as its secretary and bead chairperson.
The Nichols have been married for 33 years. Raymond is an independent contractor as an asset management consultant, while Donna works for Sentinel Pension, a division of Faulk & Winkler.
King Raymond is the son of the late Bill and Bea Nichols, and Queen Donna is the daughter of Rudy and the late Jean Kayda.
The Queen wore a gold and blush allover lace applique halter gown with long satin ivory gloves. The finishing touches included a sparkling pair of gold earrings with amethyst color stones and a crown featuring clear crystals set in gold with faux amethyst stones. The Queen’s dress was purchased from David’s Bridal.
The King wore an ivory, two-button mystique notch lapel tuxedo with metallic gold vest and tie provided by local merchant Squires. The attire was completed with an Aharon gold crown with amethyst and green crystals.
Both King and Queen wore white and purple satin capes accented with purple, green and gold trim, gold crowns, fleur de lis, and Mardi Gras masks.
The Master of Ceremonies Matt Williams, a television personality on WAFB, introduced ball captains Billie and Joy McCartney, parade captains Gene and Margie Caballero, and the honorable Gerald Landry, Mayor of Denham Springs.
Introduced as float captains were Ernest and Ashleigh Vasquez, Krewe Bras Moi Chue; Beckie Pourciau, Krewe of Fleur de Lis; Bret and Jenny Malcolm, Krewe of Klassy Kajuns; Darwin Sharp, Krewe of Konfusion; Missy Knoblauch and Jay Rhodes, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Brook and Patrick Scheuneman, Krewe of Neaux Klu; Chris Buhler, Krewe of Roux; Katie and Neal Underwood, Krewe of Who; Gretchen and Shane Morgan, Krewe of Hullabaloux; and Andrea Donahue, Krewe of Fanmi.
Outgoing King and Queen Mickey and Lynne Sharp bestowed upon the royal couple their Krewe of Denham Springs silver medallion necklaces. The program continued with Mayor Landry reading a proclamation and presenting the couple with a key to the City of Denham Springs.
The Mayor and court, along with all in attendance, honored the new King and Queen with a celebratory toast. The royal couple danced and closed the ceremonies, while leading everyone in the traditional Mardi Gras Second Line.
The Krewe members and guests enjoyed an evening of dancing with music provided by the band The Issue.
The Krewe of Denham Springs will continue its Mardi Gras celebration with its parade on Saturday, Feb. 15, beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s Grand Marshall will be Chase Tyler, a Denham Springs native who was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in November.
The King and Queen would like to send a special thanks to Forrest Grove Plantation for providing the backdrop for the royal pictures and their photographer, Melissa Easley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.