DENHAM SPRINGS -- Around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Ms. Pac-Man caught the attention of drivers in Denham Springs.
The iconic video game character was proudly displayed on a float headed to Denham Springs High School, where parade participants were gathering for the Krewe of Denham Springs’ 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade.
As Ms. Pac-Man was seen chasing those multi-colored monsters, drivers near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Hatchell Lane gave a few honks of approval as the truck hauling the float made a left turn.
One spectator at a nearby gas station even stopped pumping and said, “That’s a big float.”
It sure was, and it wasn’t the only one.
Decorated floats and vehicles hit the streets, where people of all ages stood in the hopes of catching a prized throw, for the Krewe of Denham Springs’ “Back to the 80s” Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The family-oriented parade started at Denham Springs High School and traveled down Range Avenue through the Antique Village before ending on Veterans Boulevard.
There were many other homages to the 1980s along with Ms. Pac-Man, such as The Goonies, Top Gun, and Ghostbusters. One float was even decorated to commemorate the LSU football team’s recent national championship victory over Clemson.
Denham Springs native Chase Tyler, who was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame last November, served as this year’s grand marshal. It was the second time in less than two months Tyler received the distinction, following the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade in December.
In addition to themed floats, decorated cars, and other vehicles, the parade also featured various marching bands, ROTC programs, dance academies, cheerleaders, and other performing arts pupils.
Aside from beads, koozies, cups and other traditional “throws,” parade goers had a chance to catch mini-boxed king cakes — a delectable treat that the krewe introduced two years ago.
