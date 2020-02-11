DENHAM SPRINGS -- It’s time to go “Back to the 80s.”
The Krewe of Denham Springs will take thousands of parade lovers back in time when floats roll through the city for the krewe’s 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The family-oriented parade — with a theme of “Back to the 80s” — is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Denham Springs High School. It will then travel down Range Avenue, go through the Antique Village, and end on Veterans Boulevard.
A toast to this year’s king and queen will take place before the parade. Raymond and Donna Nichols, of Krewe Bras Moi Chue, were crowned this year’s Royal Couple during the Krewe of Denham Springs’ annual ball.
Denham Springs native Chase Tyler, who was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame last November, will serve as this year’s grand marshal. It’s the second time in less than two months Tyler has received the distinction, following the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade in December.
In addition to themed floats, decorated cars, and other vehicles, the parade also features various marching bands, ROTC programs, dance academies, cheerleaders, and other performing arts pupils.
There will be around 10 major floats — one for each “Krewe” — in addition to another 40 or so from car clubs and local businesses.
Aside from beads, koozies, cups and other traditional “throws,” parade goers will also have a chance to catch mini-boxed king cakes — a delectable treat that the krewe introduced two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.