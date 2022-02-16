It’s almost time to roll out the red carpet for the Krewe of Denham Springs, which will bring back its popular Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Set for 3 p.m, the Hollywood-themed parade will set off from Denham Springs High School and turn south on Range Avenue. It will move through the Antique Village before ending at Veterans Avenue.
This will mark the krewe’s first parade since 2020. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s predicted to be a cool, beautiful day!” the krewe said on its Facebook page. “Come on out!”
First organized in 1980, the Krewe of Denham Springs was formed to provide “a family oriented, fun filled, local observance of Mardi Gras in the Denham Springs community,” according to its website.
Each year, the Krewe of Denham Springs puts on a parade through downtown Denham Springs, hosts a Mardi Gras ball for members and guests, and throws a party to celebrate the King and Queen after each parade.
In some years, the parade has drawn thousands to the Denham Springs area.
“We strive to provide family fun for the community while having a good time ourselves, all in the spirit of Mardi Gras,” the krewe says on its website.
Adam and Emily Barclay, two longtime krewe members, were crowned this year’s King and Queen during the krewe’s annual ball earlier this month. This year’s grand marshal will be Woody Overton, a former detective who hosts the award-winning “Real Life, Real Crime” podcast.
Awards will be given in the following categories: Best Parade Theme, Most Mardi Gras Spirit, Best Costumes, and Bigger is Better (10 points each.) Winners will be chosen by the Parade Staff Judges.
