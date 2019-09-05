DENHAM SPRINGS -- Don Drone arrived at the church around 5:30 a.m.
An hour later, he had set up his cooking gear and started the fire.
By noon, the pig was done cooking.
An hour after that, people were digging in.
“Take a bite out of this,” Drone said, holding up a bite-sized brisket sandwich.
People certainly got their fill during the Krewe of Denham Springs inaugural cookoff on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Ten different krewes — all part of the 40-year-old Krewe of Denham Springs — prepared a variety of meaty dishes for all ages to enjoy, all under the pavilion of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Krewe of Who float captains Katie and Neal Underwood spent their afternoon carving up and handing out cuts of brisket with a dab of barbeque sauce, while Krewe of Roux members served up cups of tangy chicken á la roux.
The Krewe of Neaux Klu prepared brisket sandwiches for people to eat, while the newly-formed Krewe of Hullabaloux made pulled pork sliders and potato salad.
Other Krewes prepared their own dishes as well, but judges voted for Krewe of Mystic Summer to take home first-place honors — not to mention a golden fork-and-spoon trophy. One member said the winning krewe handed out 30 pounds of brisket in less than two hours.
The gathering served as a “fun get-together” for Krewe members, President Emily Barclay said, as well as an opportunity to attract new ones.
The Krewe of Denham Springs has grown much since it was founded in 1981 and now has 160 members. All of the krewes comes together for multiple social gatherings throughout the year, highlighted by the annual Mardi Gras parade through downtown Denham Springs and the annual ball at North Park.
But Barclay said they’re always hoping to welcome more to the party.
“We want as many people in the Krewe as possible,” she said.
The cookoff gave away more than food, though.
During the event, the Krewe of Denham Springs and Texas Roadhouse donated a combined $8,000 to The Foster Village, a non-profit donation center in Walker that equips local foster families with gently used/new items and necessities free of charge.
Amy LeJeune and Shayna Landry, co-founders of The Foster Village, were presented the “much-appreciated” donation by Barclay and Netsi Pruitt, manager of the newly-opened Texas Roadhouse in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center. The Krewe of Denham Springs gave $3,000 that was collected from the previous year, while Texas Roadhouse gave another $5,000 that was raised prior to its opening this summer.
The donation was just another sign of the “giving spirit” of the community, Landry said, adding that the money will go to “good use.”
Located on the grounds of Judson Baptist Church, The Foster Village invites foster parents to take items they may need or exchange ones they no longer use. The village also offers pre-packed welcome bags filled with clothes, toiletries, toys and other children’s goods, as well as larger items like cribs, twin-size bedding, strollers, swings and infant tubs.
But none of it would’ve been possible without the community, the co-founders have stated multiple times since their endeavor started less than two years ago. During The Foster Village’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in May, Landry and LeJeune said they never applied for a grant for the donation center, with “everything coming from the community.
At the cookoff, the community did it again.
“This community has helped so much,” she said. “None of this would’ve been possible without the community.”
