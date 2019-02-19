The Krewe of Omega King and Queen, along with their Royal Court, reigned at the annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Le Fleur de Lis in Ponchatoula, with music provided by The Dominoes.
The Krewe of Omega has been in existence for 33 years, and it is the only Mardi Gras krewe in Tangipahoa Parish, drawing members from Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes as well as Arkansas. The krewe began as a fraternity parade but has morphed into a traditional krewe run by an elected board of directors, a captain and a co-captain.
Activities for the krewe include a ball, a trek, a parade, and a king and queen coronation with a royal court. Krewe members also complete community service projects, host a family picnic, and throw krewe parties, which include king cake parties, alligator decorating and a holiday party.
The Krewe of Omega’s 2019 Mardi Gras parade will be Friday, Feb. 22, and will begin with a trek through Tangipahoa Parish, starting at Kentwood and ending in Ponchatoula. They will stop at each town along the way, where they’ll be greeted and toasted by the mayors.
The parade is scheduled to roll through downtown Hammond at 6:30 p.m. with 10 large traditional Mardi Gras floats, which will be decorated based on this year’s parade theme, “Destinations.” The line-up includes a King and Queen float, a Captain's float and a Royal Court float along with members’ floats.
Some of the floats are similar to the large double decker floats that are used in New Orleans, and there is also a family float where children ride with their parents or chaperones. This year’s parade will also include school bands and entries including flambeaux, stilt walkers and lit-up butterfly ladies.
Omega’s mascot is Aligraw, a second-lining alligator, and there is a signature throw of stuffed plush alligators decorated by krewe members. There will also be an after-party following the parade.
Membership is open in the krewe and does not require an invitation. For more information on membership or this year’s parade route, visit www.KreweofOmega.org or check out “Krewe of Omega” on Facebook.
