Krewe of Romany celebrates ball captain for 2023

The Krewe of Romany celebrated its Ball Captain for 2023, Tara Schwartz, on July 23, 2022. Pictured on the front row, from left, are Maria Rowland, Sarah Brooks, 2023 Romany Ball Captain Tara Schwartz and Chelsea LeMieux; on the second row, from left, are Kim Mitchell, Debbie Breaux, Pat Rainey and Gay Lazare; on the third row, from left, are Karen Cockern, Belinda Yoder and Darlene Boucher; on the fourth row, from left, are Genie Beal, Amy Varnado and Jerisse Grantham; on the last row, from left, are Colette Lambert, Heather St. Germain, Carla Brown and Denise Dobson. Not pictured are Ashley Fabre, Jennifer Frederickson, Rachel Grace, Katy Harris, Peggy Moore, Toni Richard, and Tammi Williams.

 Photo from Carla Brown

The party was held at the home of Krewe member Pat Rainey of Baton Rouge. Several members attended.

