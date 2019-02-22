The Krewe of Romany, Baton Rouge’s oldest ladies’ carnival Krewe, held its 70th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
This year’s theme was “Carnival Time,” which represented different carnivals celebrated around the world.
Reigning over the festivities were Queen Romany LXX Bonnie Colleen O’Brien, the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Richard O’Brien, and King Romany LXX John Keith Williams, the husband of Krewe member, Tammi Mincin Williams. Reigning Ball Captain Brenda Pitre Torrence made her entrance as “Mistress of Carnival” to Rebirth Brass Band’s rendition of Carnival Time.
Attending the Queen were pages, Macey LeBourgeois, the daughter of Monique and Damien LeBourgeois, and Quinn Marie Giordano, the daughter of Shannon and Frank Giordano and granddaughter of Krewe member, Cyndy Seilhan.
Pages to the King were Riley Kaiden Williams, son of Jennifer and Clay Williams and grandson of Krewe member, Tammi Williams; Cade Landry McClelland, son of Joelle and Cory McClelland; and Cason Everett Torrence and Connor Ray Torrence, sons of Carlie and Blake Torrence and grandsons of Ball Captain Brenda Torrence.
Each maid represented carnival celebrations from different countries. They entered the stage to videos depicting actual celebrations in their respective countries.
Miss Brenna Mechelle Crawford, the daughter of Christan and Jabe Crawford, represented the Tenerife Carnival in Spain and was escorted by her father. The Carnival of Venice in Italy was represented by Miss Marian Kate Luzier, the daughter of Kerma and Charles Luzier who was escorted by her father. Both maids are Livingston Parish natives.
Miss Jane Yvonne Zaruba, the daughter of Mae and Michael Zaruba, represented the Samba Carnival held in Japan and was escorted by her father. Representing the Junkanoo Carnival held in the Bahamas was Miss Calie Raelin Pitre, the daughter of William Pitre and Lizza Bailey Church who was escorted by her grandfather, James W. Pitre.
Miss Olivia Helen Baudin, the daughter of Pamela and Stanley Baudin, represented the Rio Carnival of Brazil and was escorted by her father.
Returning members of the 2018 Royal Court presented were Terrie Mabile Cavalier, Ball Captain; Kathleen Jordan O’Brien, Queen Romany LXIX; Gerrad Matthew Delatte, King Romany LXIX; and Maids, Molly Elizabeth Anding, Caroline Elizabeth Crawford, Laura Elizabeth Adams and Jaycelin Breann Carter.
In recognition of the Krewe of Romany’s 70th anniversary, the Past Ball Captains of the Krewe were introduced and presented with a token commemorating the anniversary.
The ladies of the Krewe entertained with various dance sequences that included a Brazilian dance number as well as a couples dance to a Louisiana zydeco number.
The Board of Directors was also introduced to the guests and is as follows: Brandi Al Jariri, President; Maria Rowland, Vice President; Tara Schwartz, Treasurer; Kim Mitchell, Secretary; Heather St. Germain and Ashley Fabre, members-at-large; and Tammi Williams, Special Advisor. Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Robert Chandler.
Schwartz lives in Denham Springs and is a teacher at Levi Milton.
Stage design and execution was by Tony Arieux of American Audio Visual, and sound was by Bill Bennett of Sound South. Music was provided by the Crescent City Soul Band provided music, and photography was provided by Layne Photography.
Court costumes design and back pieces construction was by Todd Averette; execution of court costumes was by Jean Sharp; krewe costume execution and dance choreography were done by Jerisse Bolton Grantham; and stage attendants were Daniel Cavalier, Paul Schwartz, Brandt Richard, Darryl Varnado and Devin Williams.
