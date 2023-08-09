Krewe of Romany celebrates Royal Pages with pool party

Pictured front row from left are Royal Pages Piper Waltman, Robbie Waltman, Ainsley Shelton, Natalie Shingleur, Presley Jerome, Lucy Hannegan, Edward Hammatt, Luke Perniciaro, Briggs Shingleur, Wade Jarreau (Ball Captain’s Attendant), Honorary Page Wyatt Jarreau, Royal Pages Kylie Torrence, and Adalyn Wagner. Pictured back row from left are Maid Raegan Gravois, Maid Aubrey Beale, Queen Adrienne Lambert, Ball Captain Kim Mitchell, King Rew Waltman with honorary page Tanner Waltman, Maid Destiny Fagame, and Maid Josi D'Aquilla. Not able to attend were Royal Pages Presley Benoit, Sutton Moore, and Claire Edgecomb.

 Photo submitted

Krewe of Romany’s LXXIV Ball Captain Kim Mitchell, Queen Adrienne Lambert, and King Rew Waltman celebrated the Royal Pages on July 30 with a pool party at the home of Collette and Brent Lambert, parents of Queen Adrienne Lambert.

The Royal Pages enjoyed meeting new friends, swimming with lots of floats, making tie dye shirts, and playing games!

