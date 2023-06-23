Krewe of Romany holds Annual Sketch Tea

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the Krewe of Romany held its Annual Sketch Tea.
Romany LXXIV Ball Captain Kim Mitchell presented her costume sketches to King Romany LXXIV Rew Waltman, Queen Romany LXXIV Adrienne Lambert, and 2024 Maids Aubrey Beale, Destiny Fagane, Raegan Gravois, Josie D'Aquilla, and Macy Watson.
