Krewe of Romany holds annual Spring Coffee

The Krewe of Romany held its annual Spring Coffee on Sunday, April 16.
Kim Mitchell, 2024 ball captain, presented details about this year's ball, including costumes and music for the dance numbers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Krewe of Romany held its annual Spring Coffee on Sunday, April 16.
Kim Mitchell, 2024 ball captain, presented details about this year's ball, including costumes and music for the dance numbers.
King Romany LXXIV Rew Waltman and wife, Svend, were in attendance. Introduced as the 2024 Romany Maids were Aubrey Beale, Josie D'Aquilla, Destiny Fagane, Raegan Gravois, Harleigh Melancon, and Maci Watson.
The coffee was hosted at the home of 2014 Ball Captain and Kim’s Special Advisor, Toni Richard.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.