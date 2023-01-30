A call out for dancing was issued on Jan. 28 to the members of the Krewe of Romany and their guests to join Ball Captain Tara Schwartz at the Raising Cane’s River Center to “Celebrate Dance.”
As Tara made her entrance to ”Celebrate,” the Krewe members fell right into line behind their Ball Captain and celebrated by clapping their hands, snapping their fingers and tapping their feet to the rhythm of the music.
Their anticipation and excitement filled the air as the members and maids of the Krewe swept them off their feet and promenaded them around the world of dance.
Reigning over the “Celebrate Dance” themed evening was Queen Romany LXXIII Mary Elizabeth Barksdale, daughter of Drs. Phillip Barksdale and Sharon Lee Barksdale and King Romany LXXIII Timothy Joel Seilhan, husband of Krewe member Cyndy Seilhan.
The Ball Captain was attended by page Henry Michael Anding, son of Brad and Claire Anding, grandson of Krewe member Jenny and Mike Anding, and nephew of the Ball Captain. Also attending the Ball Captain were pages Jane Nora Beal, daughter of Avery and Allen Beal and granddaughter of Krewe member Jeannie Powers and Willie Beal and Kennedy Elizabeth Corkern, daughter of Karen and Marc Corkern and granddaughter of Krewe member Karen Corkern.
Attending the Queen were her pages Corrine Olivia Bourgeois, daughter of Krewe member Jolie and Adam Bourgeois and Caroline Hazel Hammatt, daughter of Krewe member Kristi and Blake Hammatt.
Pages to the King were Brooks Lee Buco, son of Krewe member Rebekah and Daniel Buco and Luke Joseph Vaughn, son of Krewe member Adrienne and Matt Vaughn.
Each of the maids represented a dance especially chosen by the Ball Captain. As the maids made their entrances, videos of their themed dances were played on the large screen for the members and guests enticing them to get into the rhythm of the night.
Miss Abby Lynn Schwartz, daughter of Ball Captain Tara Schwartz and Paul Schwartz, represented “Paso Doble.” Abby was escorted by her father. Miss Karah Laine DiVincenti, daughter of Krewe member Bliss DiVincenti and Mike DiVicenti, represented the “Salsa.” Karah was escorted by her father.
Representing “Ori Tahiti” was Miss Camille Paige Duvernay. She is the daughter of Krewe member Jennifer Duvernay and Jack Duvernay. Camille was escorted by her father. Miss Brenley Ann Murry represented “LeGong.” Her mother is Krewe member Cindy Murry and Trey Murry. She was escorted by her father.
Representing “Disco” was Juliana Antonina Arrington. Juliana is the daughter of Krewe member Toni Montelaro Arrington and Dr. David Arrington. She was escorted by Mr. Sam Hart. Maid Teagan Hope Griffin represented the “Samba.” She is the daughter of Krewe member Trista Beckman Henson and Dwayne Henson. She was escorted by her father.
Sprinkling spices over Louisiana traditions and food for the final time was the 2021/2022 court: Ball Captain Maria Rowland, Queen and King Romany LXXII Miss Kelsey Marie Richard and Mr. Bobby Mitchell, and maids Miss Hannah Catherine Tranchina, Miss Andee Kathryn Alexander, Miss Amelia Catherine Lambert, Miss Elizabeth Caroline Benoit, Miss Caroline Nicole Arrington, and Miss Morgan Nicole Oktavec.
A special thank you was expressed with the introduction of the Krewe board members: President Kim Mitchell, Vice President Heather St. Germain, Treasurer Ashley Fabre, Secretary Colette Lambert, Members at Large Chelsea Lemieux and Carla Brown, special advisor Jenny Anding and past Ball Captain Maria Rowland.
Following the traditions of Romany, the Ladies of the Krewe regaled the audience with “Freestyle Dancing” and moving to the song “Perm.” The Krewe couples danced their way into the hearts of the audience and presented a “Hip Hop” routine performed to “Everybody Dance Now.”
A final dance was performed by the Ladies of the Krewe, Ball Captain Tara Schwartz, father of the Ball Captain, Mike Anding, and Krewe choreographer, Jerisse Grantham, to the song, “Dance Like Your Daddy.”
All dances were choreographed by Jerisse Grantham.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Robert Chandler. Assisting the court were stage attendants: Neil St. Germain, Jeremy Lemieux, Travis Fabre, Danny Cavalier, Steve Losby and Mike Anding. Court costumes were designed and sketched by Maid Abby Lynn Schwartz and constructed by Jenny Anding and D&D Creations, Inc.
Stage design was executed by Tony Arieux, of American Audio Visual, and sound by Bill Bennett of Sound South. Following the tableau, the ball continued with dancing to music provided by Beaucoup Boogie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.