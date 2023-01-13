Krewe of Romany holds ‘Night in Paris’ celebration

A “Night In Paris” was the theme of a celebration held in honor of Queen Romany LXXIII, Laura Beth Barksdale. Hostesses pictured with Queen Romany LXXIII are Denise Dobson, Kim DeLatte, Bonnie Scioneaux, Kathleen Grob, Kay O’Brien, Terrie Cavalier, Amy Crawford, Queen Laura Beth Barksdale, Debbie Breaux, Maria Rowland, Gay Lazare, Donna Lerma, Heather St. Germain, Colette Lambert, Pat Rainey, Jennifer Ratelle and Darlene Boucher. Not pictured are Susan Barnett, Katy Harris, Peggy Moore, Jay Ratelle, Melissa Tolson, and Amy Varnado.

 Photo submitted

The party was held in the home of Jay and Krewe member, Jennifer Ratelle.

