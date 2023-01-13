Krewe of Romany holds ‘Night in Paris’ celebration

A “Night In Paris” was the theme of a celebration held in honor of Queen Romany LXXIII, Laura Beth Barksdale.
The party was held in the home of Jay and Krewe member, Jennifer Ratelle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
A “Night In Paris” was the theme of a celebration held in honor of Queen Romany LXXIII, Laura Beth Barksdale.
The party was held in the home of Jay and Krewe member, Jennifer Ratelle.
A good time was had by family and friends.
The Krewe of Romany is the longest reigning all-ladies Mardi Gras Krewe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to its website.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.