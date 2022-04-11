Krewe of Romany honored

The Krewe of Romany court was honored with a tea on April 2, 2022, at the home of Toni Arrington.
During the tea, costume sketches were revealed to each court member.
Those who were honored included King Romany LXXIII Tim Seilhan, Queen Romany LXXIII Mary Beth Barksdale, Ball Captain Tara Schwartz, Maid Juliana Arrington, Maid Karah DiVincenti, Maid Camille Duvernay, Maid Teagan Griffin, Maid Brenley Ann Murry, and Maid Abby Schwartz.
