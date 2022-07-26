The Krewe of Romany enjoyed a Gypsy Sister getaway in Covington July 15-17, 2022.
On July 16, 2022, the Krewe gathered at The English Tea Room for tea.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 11:14 am
The Krewe of Romany enjoyed a Gypsy Sister getaway in Covington July 15-17, 2022.
On July 16, 2022, the Krewe gathered at The English Tea Room for tea.
Attending were members Cara Branch, Carla Brown, Jennifer Duvernay, Jenning and Kathleen Grob, Deborah Harris, Erin Hildalgo, Colette Lambert, Gay Lazare, Kay O’Brien, Maria Rowland, Ball Captain Tara Schwartz, Bonnie Scioneaux, Heather St. Germain, and Debra Tarter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland, age 74, went to his Heavenly…
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.