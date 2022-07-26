Krewe of Romany enjoys getaway

The Krewe of Romany enjoyed a Gypsy Sister getaway in Covington July 15-17, 2022. Pictured seating left to right are Carla Brown, Gay Lazare, Maria Rowland, Ball Captain Tara Schwartz, Jenning and Kathleen Grob. Standing left to right are Cara Branch, Heather St. Germain, Jennifer Duvernay, Colette Lambert, Erin Hildalgo, Deborah Harris, Debra Tarter, Kay O’Brien, and Bonnie Scioneaux.

 Photo submitted

The Krewe of Romany enjoyed a Gypsy Sister getaway in Covington July 15-17, 2022.

On July 16, 2022, the Krewe gathered at The English Tea Room for tea.

