Krewe of Tickfaw donates $25K to Springfield fire department

A local fire department recently received a major donation, thanks to a parade that celebrated all things Louisiana.
The Krewe of Tickfaw donated $25,000 to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, raising the money during its 10th annual Mardi Gras boat parade.
The theme for the parade was “Louisiana Strong” — a fitting theme given the hardships the state has experienced over the last two years, which include multiple record-setting hurricanes, a rare ice storm, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The krewe took to Facebook to thank all those who donated to the cause.
“$25,000 presented to OUR Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2!” the krewe said on Facebook. “It took every single person involved to do this! Hope to continue in 2023!”
The parade, held Feb. 19, featured numerous colorfully-decorated boats that passed by people gathered at local restaurants, boat camps, and river homes along the Tickfaw River. The grand marshal was Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Each year, the krewe selects a different organization to donate to, according to organizer Christina Pierce. This year, it stayed in Livingston Parish — and according to officials, it will stay on the water.
Officials from Fire Protection District 2, which covers the Springfield and surrounding areas, took to Facebook to express their appreciation for the donation. They said the money raised from the event will be used “to keep our boats on the water” and told people when they see them on the river to “please smile and know that it is because of you.”
Below is the entire post from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 regarding the donation from the Krewe of Tickfaw:
“We have some of the most amazing waterways in the state. The draw to our community because of the rivers and the lake has required the fire department to find ways to provide response for help on the water.
“Not having enough tax dollars to acquire and maintain boats, we have relied heavily on donated boats and donations to operate and maintain the boats. This has been very challenging at times.
“All of you who supported the Krewe of Tickfaw can take great pleasure in knowing that the money raised by this event will be utilized to keep our boats on the water!!
“When you see one of our boats out on the river, please smile and know that it is because of you!! Our boats are operated by trained firefighters that are volunteering their time to be on the river to serve those in need.
“Again, THANK YOU to everyone for your support!! We look forward to celebrating Mardi Gras with each of you again next year!!”
